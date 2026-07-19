Nico Williams: Man United rival Chelsea for Athletic Club star

Manchester United are preparing to make a move for Nico Williams as INEOS aim to complete their forward line with the Athletic Club winger, according to a report from Spain.

Spanish Superstar

Having played a key role in Spain’s triumph at EURO 2024, scoring the opener as La Roja put England to the sword, Williams is hoping to repeat the trick in the World Cup final against Argentina this evening (Sunday). Luis de la Fuente’s side will face the reigning Copa America champions at the MetLife Stadium in New York, having dispatched the pre-tournament favourites, France, with ease in the semi-finals.

It has not been as successful a tournament for Williams as the European Championship two years ago, as the 24-year-old has struggled with injury this summer. But he came off the bench in the 2-0 win over France, and will be hoping to get the starting nod tonight.

The Pamplona native’s talents remain unquestioned, however, as he possesses a potent pairing of dizzying dribbling and electric speed. He is also a dual-threat, capable of playing on both flanks, though he prefers the left-hand side for Athletic Club.

Having come close to leaving his boyhood club after agreeing terms with FC Barcelona last summer, Williams is no longer on the radar at Camp Nou after the Blaugrana agreed a £70 million deal to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

This was a major blow for Manchester United as it confirmed Barcelona’s decision not to trigger the £26 million buy-option in Marcus Rashford’s loan deal. The 28-year-old England international is now set to return to Old Trafford after finishing third with the Three Lions at the World Cup following a scintillating display last night.

Marcus Rashford stats vs France

Statistic Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.51 Assists 1 Expected assists (xA) 0.07 Big chances created 3 Key passes 3 Crosses (accurate) 2 (0) Accurate passes 18/20 (90%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 10/12 (83%) Passes in own half (acc.) 8/8 (100%) Total shots 3 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 0.31 Shots on target 2 Shots blocked 1 Big chances missed 1 Touches 34 Dribbles (successful) 3 (2) Possession lost 7 Total carrying distance 98 m Carries 10 Progressive carries 3 Total progression 75 m Progressive carrying distance 57.7 m Longest progressive carry 25.4 m Def. contributions 0 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 1 Ground duels (won) 4 (2) Dribbled past 0

United prepared to strike

On the other hand, Barcelona’s refusal to sign Rashford permanently has opened up the race for Manchester United to escalate their long-standing interest in Williams, having been linked with the winger as far back as 2023.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new left-winger, and are willing to sacrifice Rashford to fund it. West Ham wizard Crysencio Summerville is understood to be the leading target, though Serie A side AS Roma are considered frontrunners.

This may have led to a pivot towards Williams, however, with El Nacional revealing United are “preparing” to make a move. The Spanish outlet claims the 20-time league champions want a “more aggressive offensive identity”, utilising wingers who are “capable of winning duels and changing games without always depending on the system.”

Premier League rivals Chelsea are also said to be in the hunt as Williams fits the model for recruitment BluCo have installed since taking the helm at Stamford Bridge. However, the west London club agreed a record-breaking deal for Aston Villa talisman Morgan Rogers yesterday, making a big-money move for another left-sided attacker unlikely.

El Nacional concludes by alleging United would have no problem matching Williams’ wage packet at the San Mamés Stadium, nor triggering his release clause, worth around £77 million.

Final Thoughts

With a rapidly narrowing pool of interested clubs, Manchester United may end up with a free run at Williams, despite the Spaniard’s potential to develop into one of Europe’s most feared wingers. The 24-year-old would be an outstanding addition to Michael Carrick’s forward line, freeing up Matheus Cunha to play more centrally and Patrick Dorgu to rotate with Luke Shaw at left-back.

Featured image Florencia Tan Jun via Getty Images

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