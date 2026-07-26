Iliman Ndiaye: Al Hilal open talks to sign Man United target

Manchester United are facing a major stumbling block in their bid to add more firepower to their attack.

It has been widely reported that United want to sign a versatile winger this summer. However, the club’s preference is to first offload Marcus Rashford, who is on a £17.5 million-a-year contract at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils showed interest in Crysencio Summerville, but never made a formal move amid uncertainty over Rashford’s future. This allowed Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal to swoop in and seal the deal for the Dutchman. They are now working on snapping up another United target.

Manchester United face competition from Al Hilal for Iliman Ndiaye

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person relayed a report from Fabrizio Romano claiming Manchester United admire Iliman Ndiaye of Everton.

The 26-year-old dribbling wizard, who is capable of playing on either flank, enjoyed a brilliant season in Merseyside, scoring six goals and assisting three in the Premier League last term.

It has previously been claimed that Ndiaye would see a transfer to Old Trafford as a move to a “dream club”.

However, Romano has now revealed that Al Hilal have opened talks to secure the services of Ndiaye from Everton.

🚨🔵⚪️ EXCLUSIVE: Al Hilal open talks to try sign Iliman Ndiaye from Everton. 🇸🇦 Negotiations at early stages but Al Hilal want one more star after Summerville and Iliman is high on the shortlist. Deal depends on #EFC as player side open to initial discussions. pic.twitter.com/HQV0hlD6Of — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2026

It is understood negotiations are at an early stage. Furthermore, any deal depends on the Senegal international, whose camp are thought to be open to initial discussions.

Marcus Rashford could end up at Roma

AS Roma were also in the race to sign Summerville, but they could not manage to outmuscle the Saudi giants despite submitting bids to land him.

Interestingly, a report in Italy suggests that United could use Rashford to sign French midfielder Manu Kone from the Serie A side.

The report states: “They will try to bring the figure down, although Roma have no intention of offering any discounts, particularly in light of the exorbitant demands they are facing in the transfer market.”

“One key could be the inclusion of Marcus Rashford, a left-winger who would certainly be useful to Gasperini.”

Featured image Alex Burstow via Getty Images

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