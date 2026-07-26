Cristiano Ronaldo has set his sights on signing United superstar



Manchester United will be stunned to learn of Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer plans this summer.

The United legend has demanded complete control over transfers if he is to remain at Al-Nassr.

Simão Coutinho and José Semedo are the sporting director and CEO respectively, and the 41-year-old wants both of them to work without any interference.

As revealed by 365sCORES, one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s first demands is for the Saudi Pro League side to try to sign Bruno Fernandes this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo demands Al Nassr to hand him complete control

With contract talks between the club captain and the 20-time English league champions stalling, Cristiano Ronaldo wants his club to take full advantage.

The report further added that the former United No.7 has been in his compatriot’s ear, trying to entice him to join him in Saudi Arabia.

“Cristiano Ronaldo sets firm conditions for supporting Al-Nassr’s project. The Portuguese star demands complete control over the transfer market, while simultaneously exploring a high-profile signing from the Premier League.

“According to sources consulted by 365sCORES, Cristiano Ronaldo has requested that the club’s sporting director be granted full and independent authority to execute the reinforcement plan and compete more effectively next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to reunite with Bruno Fernandes

“In the same vein, a strong proposal emerged from Al-Nassr’s management to initiate formal contact with Bruno Fernandes. The club seeks to ascertain his financial demands as a preliminary step to any potential negotiations for the Portuguese midfielder.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is leading an intense effort to convince his compatriot Bruno of the Saudi project. The strategy aims to capitalize on the stalled contract renewal talks between Ronaldo and Manchester United and lure him to the Roshn Saudi League this summer.”

Considering how certain sections of Cristiano Ronaldo’s fanbase treated Fernandes during the recently concluded World Cup, the United No.8 would be bonkers to agree to a reunion.

Clubs such as Juventus and Galatasaray are also keen, but with Champions League football back at Old Trafford, it makes very little sense for the 31-year-old to jump ship this season.

INEOS must hurry to avoid this scenario

INEOS are also willing to smash United’s wage structure in order to get the Portugal international to sign on the dotted line.

If United fail to sustain their momentum on the pitch next season, things could change, especially if the money on offer is life-changing. But for now, there is a growing expectation that the attacking midfielder will remain in Manchester.

Feature image Clive Brunskill via Getty Images

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