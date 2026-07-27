Kit Margetson: Welsh goalkeeper leaves Swansea for Man United

Manchester United have raided another British rival to strengthen their options for the future.

United recently agreed the signing of 18-year-old winger Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur. Despite having no senior minutes under his belt, the former Spurs talent is expected to be part of Michael Carrick’s side in Manchester.

Now, the Premier League giants have made a similar signing for their goalkeeping department.

Manchester United sign Kit Margetson

Manchester United have officially completed the deal to sign exciting young goalkeeper Kit Margetson from Swansea City.

“Everyone at United would like to welcome Kit to the club and wish him the very best of luck for the future,” the club’s statement read.

Meanwhile, the Championship outfit have confirmed that the two clubs have agreed a compensation package, paving the way for the young goalkeeper to seal a dream move to Old Trafford.

🆕🧤 Kit Margetson joins the United GK union! ❤️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2026

“The 20-year-old Wales Under-21 international has been with the Swans since under-15 level, with the club entitled to remuneration for the player’s development,” Swansea stated.

Who is Kit Margetson?

Standing at 6ft 4in, Margetson, son of Swansea’s former head of goalkeeping Martyn, is a physically dominant presence and a solid shot-stopper.

Last season, he had his first taste of senior football on loan at Connah’s Quay Nomads. The young Welshman kept 10 clean sheets in 34 games in all competitions for the Cymru Premier side, helping them qualify for Europe.

The Wales Under-21 international had been on United’s radar for quite some time before the Red Devils made a formal move to acquire his services.

In March, it was reported that the club’s highly respected goalkeeping scout Tony Coton was in attendance at a Cymru Premier fixture to watch Margetson.

Earlier this summer, United signed his much more senior compatriot, Karl Darlow, to be the backup goalkeeper to Senne Lammens.

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