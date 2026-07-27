Micky Gray explains why United should target Cristian Romero

Manchester United have been advised to turn to Cristian Romero to solve their defensive woes. The Argentine defender is coming off an outstanding 2026 FIFA World Cup, in which he helped his team reach the final.

La Albiceleste were ultimately beaten 1-0 after extra time by Spain, but Romero’s partnership with Lisandro Martinez was one of the tournament’s biggest talking points. The United defender picked up an injury in the final, marking an unfortunate end to what was a stellar World Cup.

Martinez’s injury troubles, coupled with those of Matthijs de Ligt, has sparked talk of possible defensive reinforcements this summer. Harry Maguire signed a new deal in April, but he is on the wrong side of 30 and it is vital to consider succession plans.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that United have identified Romero, who is set to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, as a solution for their troubles. Former Sunderland left-back Micky Gray, who spent time in the Red Devils’ academy, has explained why the Argentine would be a good fit at Old Trafford.

United urged to sign Romero

In a recent conversation with talkSPORT, Gray was asked if any Premier League club should make a move for Romero this summer. He responded: “I would take him to Man United in a heartbeat. Just because Romero had a fall-out at Tottenham and he wasn’t happy.”

“I think he even kicked up a fuss about certain signings or non-signings coming to Tottenham, didn’t he? I think that’s one thing that frustrated him. But the chance to put (Lisandro) Martinez and Romero back together as a pairing, whether you love or hate them, you know what you’re getting from them.”

“And I think with Michael and his coaching staff, I wouldn’t say nurture is the right word, don’t do that with a player like Romero. But I think if you can just calm him down a little bit, there’s no doubt he’s got quality. He’s a great centre-half.”

“Whether Man United look in that position or not, I don’t know, because obviously they’ve got (Ayden) Heaven, they’ve got (Leny) Yoro, they’ve got younger centre-halves who are coming through.”

Romero’s disciplinary issues will worry fans

Romero could be a fantastic addition to United’s backline and would immediately improve the team. The Argentine would bring aggression and determination to the defence, and could hit the ground running at the Theatre of Dreams.

Fans, however, are likely to have concerns, especially since Romero picked up nine yellow cards and two red cards last season alone. That saw him manage just 23 appearances in the Premier League, missing six games with three separate suspensions.

Cristian Romero Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 23 22 4 1 9 1 1 1,873' UEFA Champions League 8 8 1 3 2 - - 694' UEFA Super Cup 1 1 1 - - - - 90' FA Cup - - - - - - - - EFL Cup - - - - - - - - Total 32 31 6 4 11 1 1 2,657'

The Argentine also has a history of injury troubles, missing 35 games with various issues in the last two campaigns.

Final Thoughts

United already have two talented central defenders in Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven, while Maguire still has at least one season at the top level left in him. Meanwhile, prising Romero away from Spurs is likely to be a costly affair, so perhaps United would be better advised to pursue alternative targets such as Jhon Lucumi.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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