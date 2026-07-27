Middlesbrough make Radek Vitek decision after talks with Man United



Middlesbrough have reportedly made a decision regarding their pursuit of Radek Vitek after holding talks with Manchester United.

Middlesbrough want Vitek

Vitek is a man in great demand following his superb season on loan with Bristol City. He kept 12 clean sheets in the Championship, earning Bristol’s Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and the Young Player of the Year trophies.

With Senne Lammens established as the undisputed starter and United securing the signing of Karl Darlow as a free agent from Leeds United, it looks increasingly likely that Vitek is on his way out of Old Trafford.

After United’s pre-season opener against Wrexham, the Czech Republic youth international went public with his desire to leave the club in search of greener pastures.

He declared that he is open to both a loan move and a permanent exit. There has been considerable interest in Vitek. He continues to be linked with Premier League newcomers Coventry City, Hull City and Ipswich Town.

More recently, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Middlesbrough are also admirers of the 22-year-old. However, according to The Northern Echo, a switch to Middlesbrough is unlikely.

Vitek update

The Northern Echo reports that “exploratory talks” have been held between United and Middlesbrough.

“But sources have indicated that a deal could be difficult to do and any discussions are still at a very early stage.”

“United’s valuation is understood to be high, and there’s said to be plenty of interest in Vitek this summer.”

“It’s not clear at this stage whether Manchester United would sanction another loan, though Vitek has said he’d be interested in either a temporary or permanent move, as long as he’s playing regularly.”

It’s understood that Kim Hellberg’s side have alternatives lined up if they fail to land Vitek.

Meanwhile, United are next in action on Saturday when they face Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in just their third pre-season fixture.

Feature image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social