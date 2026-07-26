Manu Kone: United locked in talks with Frenchman’s agents



Manchester United are still searching for that elusive third midfielder, someone who can take up the mantle left by Casemiro.

Andrey Santos has impressed as the defensive midfielder in pre-season, but Michael Carrick wants a physical presence, someone who can cover space and shield the back line effectively.

INEOS’ plans to sign a Premier League-proven option have failed to materialise, with the Red Devils getting outbid in their quest to sign the likes of Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes.

The pursuit of Alex Scott is likely to meet the same fate, while Brighton & Hove Albion’s asking price is stopping a raid for Carlos Baleba.

Why United are now looking beyond the Premier League

This explains why United are now looking beyond the English top flight.

Manu Kone has emerged as a top target following his exploits for France at the World Cup. AS Roma are reportedly open to a sale, even though the Frenchman’s asking price keeps rising every week.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that United are locked in talks with the 25-year-old’s agents but are yet to approach the Giallorossi with a concrete bid.

“Manu Kone is a player that Manchester United have under consideration. Man United spoke to the agents of the player.

United locked in talks for Manu Kone

“Man United had concrete conversations with the agents of the player, but Man United are yet to reach out to Roma because they are yet to decide which player they want as defensive midfielder.”

This indicates that these talks are likely regarding personal terms while also enquiring about Roma’s possible demands.

The last line is interesting as this suggests INEOS still have alternative targets in mind, and are waiting for the market to explode.

Other targets could then become available, players higher up on United’s agenda than Manu Kone. Who could that be? Maybe someone from Real Madrid!

Feature image Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images

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