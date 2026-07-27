Maxi Araujo: Sporting CP wing wizard makes final decision over Man United switch



Manchester United’s hopes of signing Maxi Araujo this summer have just been quashed, given what is being reported in Portugal.

Araujo is one of the exciting South American talents taking Europe by storm.

Fast-rising

Able to play as a winger or a left-back, thanks to his exceptional blend of explosive pace, relentless stamina, and strong technical ability, the Sporting CP star caught the eye last season.

He was “unplayable” against Arsenal in the Champions League knockout stages, a performance that had some fans asking, “who is this guy?”

Indeed, towards the end of last season, Araujo’s brilliance had almost every top Premier League club keen to sign him.

United, in need of a Luke Shaw alternative, considered signing him to fill that exact role. United scouts tracked him closely, with some even sent to watch him at the World Cup, where he stood out despite Uruguay’s struggles.

While all eyes were on whether United would act and win the race for his signature, Araujo now seems to have settled any speculation about where he will play next season.

Maxi Araujo has decided where he will play next season

According to Record magazine, cited by Sport Witness, the verdict is simple: “Maxi stays.”

The report explains that while he had contemplated a switch this summer, he has changed his mind and will remain at Sporting CP for at least another season.

Sporting CP’s signing of his compatriot Rodrigo Zalazar has provided an extra incentive, with the chance to play alongside him in the Champions League proving irresistible.

The Portuguese club, delighted by his commitment, are ready to offer Araujo a new deal and even hand him the captain’s armband.

For United and other suitors, the news is a blow. He has been crossed off their wishlist, at least for now. But the door is not closed.

Araujo is expected to be allowed to leave next year, and INEOS will surely keep him under close watch, weighing up whether he can still elevate United’s left flank when he is ready to take the next step of his career.

Featured image Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images

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