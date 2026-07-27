Rio Ferdinand launches passionate Man United transfer appeal to Welbeck



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made an appeal to Danny Welbeck as he closes in on a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Chelsea move

Earlier on Monday, David Ornstein of The Athletic broke the news that Chelsea are in active discussions with Brighton & Hove Albion over a swoop for Welbeck.

The former United star has one year remaining on his contract at Brighton and the Seagulls do not want to lose him for free in a year’s time, hence why they are open to a sale this summer.

Welbeck, now 35, continues to be a reliable striker in the Premier League. He netted a career-high 13 goals in the 2025/26 season, having scored 10 in the campaign before.

United have been linked with a return for the Englishman but needless to say, a transfer has never materialised. Former United boss Ruben Amorim was rumoured to have been keen on adding Welbeck to his ranks.

It’s understood that Welbeck would welcome a move to Chelsea and Alonso is known to be a big fan. The Spanish manager believes his physical presence and wealth of experience could prove invaluable as he looks to make a fast start at Stamford Bridge.

However, Ferdinand has called on Welbeck to snub Alonso in favour of an emotional return to Old Trafford.

Ferdinand’s plea

Ferdinand wrote on X, “Welbs…. Ignore + come back home!”

“Champions League football next season in Manchester.

📱 Welbs…. Ignore + come back home!

Champions League football next season in Manchester https://t.co/HHLpaR96gW — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 27, 2026

A product of United’s famous academy, Welbeck scored 29 goals in 142 games for the club. Dutch boss Louis van Gaal sanctioned his sale to Arsenal in 2014, deeming him surplus to requirements.

He joined Arsenal and has since proved to be a shrewd acquisition for Brighton, who snapped him up on a free transfer from Watford.

With United seeking a seasoned striker to provide cover for Benjamin Sesko, the question now is whether they will move to disrupt Chelsea’s pursuit of Welbeck.

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

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