Home » JJ Gabriel: What Ayden Heaven said about “unbelievable” United talent

JJ Gabriel: What Ayden Heaven said about “unbelievable” United talent

by Vishal Singh
written by Vishal Singh
Picture of JJ Gabriel

Manchester United have “unbelievable” talent on their hands and he is knocking on the door for a first-team opportunity.

Big things are expected of Ayden Heaven heading into the new season. Still only 19 years old, the English central defender showed many signs of promise last term and has enjoyed a solid start to pre-season.

Heaven is developing a strong understanding with Harry Maguire and, given that other senior defenders are struggling with injury issues, the exciting centre-back appears to be in a strong position to start alongside Maguire in the Premier League next month.

Meanwhile, Heaven is equally optimistic about the immense potential of one of his younger teammates.

Ayden Heaven hails JJ Gabriel

Fifteen-year-old forward JJ Gabriel is still waiting to make his senior debut for Manchester United.

He was named in United’s squad for the first time for Friday’s friendly against Rosenborg. However, Michael Carrick did not give the teenager any minutes in Trondheim.

Still, Gabriel, who was the Under-18 Premier League player of the season last term despite only being 14 when the campaign began, has already impressed many, including Ayden Heaven, with his exploits at youth level and in first-team training.

“He’s very good, obviously. For his age, he’s unbelievable. When his chance comes, he’ll be ready. We expect a lot from him based on what we see every day,” Heaven said in a recent interview.

JJ Gabriel’s brilliant reaction after Rosenborg snub

Carrick’s decision to overlook Gabriel disappointed several fans on social media. However, the youngster remains patient, judging by his reaction following his side’s 5-0 win over Rosenborg.

On Instagram, Gabriel shared an image of his No. 77 shirt, adding just one word as the caption: “Patience.”

Gabriel does not turn 16 until October. As such, the fact he is getting to spend time with senior United stars is incredible as it is.

Europe’s biggest clubs have shown interest in the wonderkid, but United have so far remained resilient and continue to manage his development carefully.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Vishal has worked in the football media industry for over six years, planning, writing, and editing content for several major outlets, including North Star Network. Vishal has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Delhi University. Currently a writer at The Peoples Person, he covers Manchester United — a club he has been religiously following and supporting since 2012. Vishal also manages a leading MUFC fan page, The Red Devils, on Facebook with over a million likes. Big fan of ball-playing centre-backs and Harry Maguire’s knee-slide celebration!

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