Lisandro Martinez: Will Man United warrior be fit for next season?

Manchester United have reportedly explored targets at centre-back this summer as the club’s current cohort struggled to stay fit last season, with Lisandro Martinez having picked up another injury at the World Cup.

World Cup Standout

It was a cruel twist of fate for Martinez to be forced off the field in the first half of the World Cup final with the game poised at 0-0, having enjoyed a strong tournament up until that point.

Lisandro Martinez Stats: 2026 FIFA World Cup

Matchday Date Opponent Result Position Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Group J 17/06/26 Algeria 3–0 CB - - - - 90' Group J 22/06/26 Austria 2–0 CB - - - - 90' Group J 28/06/26 Jordan 3–1 On the bench - - - - - Round of 32 04/07/26 Cape Verde 3–2 AET CB 1 1 - - 120' Round of 16 07/07/26 Egypt 3–2 CB - - - - 90' Quarter-Finals 12/07/26 Switzerland 3–1 AET CB - - - - 120' Semi-Finals 16/07/26 England 2–1 CB - - 1 - 42' Final 20/07/26 Spain 1–0 AET CB - - 1 - 44'

Argentina’s approach against Spain had little to do with football, particularly as the match dragged on into extra time. Lionel Scaloni’s men were intent on disruption and disorder, rather than creativity or class, to overcome the reigning European champions.

But the loss of their creator-in-chief from centre-back, a defender as responsible for progressing the ball forward as stopping it travelling in the other direction, was a significant factor in the 1-0 loss.

Despite Spain conceding just one goal across eight games, the “exceptional” Martinez was selected alongside Luis de la Fuente’s full-backs, Marc Cucurella and Pedro Porro, and French centre-back Dayot Upamecano in the FIFA Team of the Tournament.

🌎⭐️ OFFICIAL: FIFA release their 2026 World Cup best XI. Any changes you’d make? pic.twitter.com/pNFI6fv57J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2026

Having suffered a series of long-term injuries since arriving at Old Trafford in 2022, Manchester United fans feared the worst when they saw Martinez limp off the pitch at the MetLife Stadium two weeks ago.

Battered and Bruised Backline

Despite the presence of five centre-backs in Michael Carrick’s backline, the position has become something of a worry due to absence. Martinez missed a month and a half of football with a calf injury last year, having been ruled out for much of the previous campaign with an ACL tear.

Harry Maguire was also ruled out for close to two months with a thigh problem, missing the crucial Christmas run-in which ultimately cost Ruben Amorim his job. Having turned 33 in March, this is not a problem likely to improve with the increased workload of Champions League football next season.

The most pressing concern, however, is Matthijs de Ligt, who has not played since November due to a long-term back injury. It required surgery in the build-up to the summer, and the Dutchman is expected to miss the start of the new season as he continues his recovery.

This leaves Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven as the two options at Carrick’s disposal without any outstanding injury concerns, even if Yoro broke his metatarsal in just his second pre-season game after joining from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille in the summer of 2024. The duo are extremely highly rated at Old Trafford, with the coaching staff believing they have the potential to develop a partnership as excellent as Arsenal’s title-winning duo William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

However, Yoro is only 20, while Heaven will join him at that age from September. To be overly reliant on either at this stage of their fledgling careers is a risk, as the pressure could prove detrimental in the long run.

It is for this reason, The Athletic reveals, that INEOS have “weighed up centre-backs” as options for the recruitment team to explore. There have been links to Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero and Borussia Dortmund’s Waldemar Anton.

But with the focus having been placed firmly on midfield, as well as options at left-back and left wing, United’s hierarchy have ruled against pursuing any of their targets in central defence.

Final Thoughts

The fact that Martinez is understood to have only sustained a “muscle strain” – meaning he should be back before the start of the Premier League campaign – will have been pivotal to this decision.

With the Argentina international’s contract entering its final year, however, INEOS will be forced to make a difficult decision soon. An injury record as torrid as Martinez’s does not inspire confidence in a big-money new deal for a player who turns 29 in January.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social



