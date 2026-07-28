Will Noussair Mazraoui be sold by Manchester United this summer?

A decision regarding the future of Noussair Mazraoui at Old Trafford has been made after the Manchester United defender sparked doubts by changing the agency that represents him, according to a new report.

Interest from abroad

Yesterday, it was confirmed Mazraoui, 27, had appointed London-based talent agency Panthera Sports as his new representatives. Naturally, this raised some questions over whether he would be looking to leave the Red Devils this summer, as a change in agent is often associated with a change in club.

AC Milan had been strongly linked with a move for the Morocco international, who enjoyed a superb World Cup campaign for his country as the Atlas Lions reached the quarter-final in North America.

Ruben Amorim took charge at the San Siro last month, five months after his dismissal as Manchester United’s head coach. During his tumultuous tenure in M16, Mazraoui was a key player for the Portuguese tactician – both on and off the pitch.

With the Rossoneri set to adopt Amorim’s hotly debated 3-4-2-1 system, the Italian giants are searching for players – such as Mazraoui, or Amad – who have shown the ability to thrive in it. A report relayed by The Peoples Person revealed Milan would sell Pervis Estupinan, who has since joined Aston Villa, to fund a pursuit of the United full-back.

Attacking Football also reveals Mazraoui has “received approaches and attracted interest” from several other clubs this summer, though their identities are not yet known.

Mazraoui is staying put

Relaying the views of Moroccan football expert Aboujad Talks, the report states Mazraoui has ruled out an exit from Old Trafford this summer, however.

“According to well-sourced and credible Moroccan football source Aboujad_Talks, Noussair Mazraoui has decided to continue his journey with Manchester United and is not expected to leave during the current transfer window,” Attacking Football chief editor Paddy Keogh writes.

“According to my information, I can confirm that Noussair Mazraoui continues with Manchester United, and will not leave the team during the current transfer window, despite changing his representatives and the company that manages his affairs.”

The former Ajax and Bayern Munich star’s intention is to “stay with the Red Devils and remain an important part of the club’s plans for the upcoming season.” He is understood to have held “direct conversations” with Michael Carrick over his role in the 44-year-old coach’s team. Carrick has previously hailed him as a “fantastic” influence at Carrington, despite him not playing as often as under Amorim.

“Mazraoui is also said to have held direct conversations with Michael Carrick and the coaching staff regarding his role at United. During those discussions, he was reportedly assured of his importance to the sporting project and informed that he would be one of the key players counted on moving forward this season.”

Noussair Mazraoui Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 20 11 - - 3 - 984' FA Cup - - - - - - - EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 20 11 - - 3 - 984'

Final Thoughts

In a long line of wasted wages and sky-high spending at the Theatre of Dreams in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, the £17 million spent to bring Mazraoui to Manchester has been one of the club’s best pieces of business.

The Leiderdorp native is an excellent figure, both on the pitch and in the dressing room, with the intelligence and technique to play in a variety of roles. With the Red Devils facing an increased schedule next season with a return to the Champions League, a Moroccan Army Knife will be a valuable tool in Carrick’s arsenal.

Featured image Alex Pantling via Getty Images

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