Liam Delap: Man United respond after contact over Chelsea striker

Manchester United have reportedly been alerted to Liam Delap’s availability this summer, twelve months after the club tried to sign the 23-year-old Chelsea striker.

A Dodged Bullet

Heading into last year’s transfer window, Manchester United had made Delap a priority target due to a favourable £30 million release clause in his contract with Ipswich Town. Despite the Tractor Boys being relegated at the end of the 2024/25 season, the England under-21 international was a rare bright spot, returning 12 goals in his debut Premier League campaign.

With a dearth of top-quality centre-forwards on the market, a host of the country’s biggest clubs – including the Red Devils – held talks with Delap’s camp to convince him to rebuff offers elsewhere.

Alongside United, Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Leeds United were all vying for his signature, only for Chelsea to emerge as winners from the red-hot race, despite sporting director Jason Wilcox having been confident he would choose Old Trafford. However, the law of unintended consequences interceded to ensure this rejection was a blessing in disguise.

Delap has proven a disastrous signing in west London, even if Micah Richards praised him as “brilliant” for grabbing three assists against Hull City in the FA Cup. By contrast, United struck gold after being forced to pivot towards Benjamin Sesko as an alternative.

The fact that the 6’5″ Slovenia international had the best record of goals per minute in the Premier League once Michael Carrick took charge in January, while Delap scored just once in 28 appearances, proves this perfectly.

Once Bitten, Twice Shy

Having admitted their mistake – one of many, as Alejandro Garnacho can attest – Chelsea are intent on selling Delap this summer, with new manager Xabi Alonso having approved his departure.

And in a surprise twist, Manchester United are one of the clubs who have been “contacted”, TEAMtalk reveals.

However, the report states the Red Devils are not “currently expected to enter the race”, which is being led by Everton.

“TEAMtalk understands Everton remain at the front of the queue for Delap’s signature, with the Toffees having come close to landing him last summer. David Moyes’ project at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium is viewed as a particularly attractive option by Delap, with the Toffees able to offer him the regular first-team football he believes is crucial at this stage of his career.

Leeds and Newcastle have also “reopened discussions in his signing, with both clubs described as retaining a firm interest”, while Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham have also “held conversations with Delap’s representatives”.

Final Thoughts

INEOS dodged a bullet last year by missing out on Delap; the idea that the Old Trafford hierarchy would willingly throw themselves in front of that smoking gun again is, thankfully, one Manchester United fans will not be forced to deal with this summer. There may be riots in M16 otherwise.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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