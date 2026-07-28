Tyler Adams: United to step up efforts to sign Bournemouth star

Manchester United are considering submitting a bid for their third potential midfield signing.

Aiming to overhaul their midfield ahead of next season, the Red Devils have already secured the services of Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, having spent a combined £85m on the Premier League-proven duo.

Now, INEOS are eyeing a move for another midfielder who has proven his mettle in the Premier League.

Manchester United plot raid on Bournemouth

According to talkSPORT, Manchester United are considering a bid for Bournemouth ace Tyler Adams.

“While talks Bournemouth would be willing to accept as little as £35m for Adams have been dismissed by senior club sources, the USA international is seen as a cheaper alternative to many of the other names on United’s shortlist,” the report adds.

The 27-year-old has less than 24 months left to run on his contract at the Vitality Stadium. The Cherries are adamant they do not want to part ways with Alex Scott, who is also highly rated at Old Trafford, but it seems their stance regarding the exit of his senior teammate is considerably soft.

It is added that United have expressed interest in Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni, but the pursuit for the Frenchman is proving “too expensive”.

The 27-year-old, who previously played for United’s bitter rivals, Leeds United, is a product of Red Bull football setup. He is known for his intensity and ability to cover large spaces.

More to follow…

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social