Rafael Leao: Ruben Amorim issues update on United target’s future

Former Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim, now in charge of AC Milan, has provided an update on Rafael Leao’s situation. The Portuguese forward’s future at the San Siro has been subject to speculation all summer.

Leao has already expressed a desire for a new adventure this summer, and recent reports suggest that the Red Devils are among his suitors. The Premier League giants are focused on strengthening the midfield this summer and have already signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

A third midfield signing is expected before the start of the new season, as United prepare for life after Casemiro, who left as a free agent this summer. However, the Red Devils are also considering reinforcements for other areas of the pitch.

A new left-back remains on INEOS’ agenda as they lay down succession plans for Luke Shaw. Despite investing over £200 million on the frontline last summer, the English giants are also in the market for a new left-forward.

United’s attacking dilemma

United have mostly deployed Matheus Cunha on the left-forward role last season, and he was very impressive in his debut campaign at Old Trafford. However, the Brazilian prefers to drift inside, and the Red Devils lack a touchline-hugging left winger in the squad.

Patrick Dorgu has been used in the position to good effect by Michael Carrick, but it is not his natural role. While Marcus Rashford remains an option after Barcelona’s decision not to sign him permanently, there is a belief that the English forward will leave this summer.

In such a scenario, Leao’s name has been doing the rounds, even though he has not been at his best in recent times. It has been suggested that AC Milan are willing to let him go for £43 million this summer. While Aston Villa are eyeing the player, he reportedly prefers a move to Old Trafford.

Rafael Leao Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Serie A 29 23 9 3 5 - 1,861' Italy Cup 2 2 1 - - - 107' Supercoppa Italiana - - - - - - - Total 31 25 10 3 5 - 1,968'

Meanwhile, Amorim was removed from his position at Old Trafford in January and took charge at AC Milan last month. The Portuguese manager has now provided an update on Leao’s future.

Amorim planning Leao talks

Speaking to the press at Perth ahead of their Australian pre-season tour, as cited by Gazzetta dello Sport, Amorim stated that he will speak with Leao to explain the plans for the future. He said: “It’s not overly complicated (what we’ll do). For me, the team is paramount.”

“I will speak with Rafael, with Ramos, with Saelemaekers, and with all the players returning from the World Cup to explain our plans. They already understand what it means to play for a club like ours. I know there are many rumours surrounding some of our players, but they remain ours until circumstances change.”

“Our objective, once again, is to prepare the squad for the first match, and that’s our sole focus. Everyone will train and compete for a place in that team, that’s a certainty. There’s nothing new, nothing different.”

“I treat players as individuals because they are unique people, but the rules apply to everyone. It’s quite straightforward. Let’s not overcomplicate things. It’s about training, enjoying yourselves, assisting the team, engaging extensively with the fans, and preparing the players.”

Final Thoughts

United are set to battle on four fronts next season, so it would be wise to add greater attacking depth to their squad. However, there will be question marks surrounding a move for Leao, especially since there have been concerns about his attitude.

Featured images Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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