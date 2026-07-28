Ajax’s plans for Joshua Zirkzee become clear after enquiry



Ajax have reportedly reached a decision on pursuing Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee after making an enquiry about his availability.

Uncertain future

There remains a chance that Zirkzee could leave United in the current window, with regular playing time far from guaranteed.

Whether under Ruben Amorim or Michael Carrick, he found it difficult to force his way into the starting line-up on a consistent basis last season.

He made 24 Premier League appearances, but only five came as starts. This caused him to miss out on a place in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad.

A return to Italy has been mooted, with Juventus seen as the most likely party to land him. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are in advanced talks with the Turin-based outfit over a potential loan transfer.

Cesc Fabregas’ Como have also been named as admirers of the United forward.

If Zirkzee leaves, United will almost certainly need to replace him. It’s understood that the Red Devils are targeting a senior and experienced striker to provide cover for young Benjamin Sesko.

According to The Athletic, Ajax considered swooping in for Zirkzee but they have opted against pressing ahead.

Ajax interest

Laurie Whitwell writes for the newspaper, “Juventus have made a check on his circumstances, as have two Premier League clubs.”

“Ajax also enquired on United’s stance over the Dutch forward, but are not expected to pursue a deal amid the arrivals of Marcos Leonardo from Al Hilal and Tolu Arokodare of Wolverhampton Wanderers.”

Zirkzee started both of United’s pre-season fixtures against Wrexham and Rosenborg. He scored an amazing goal in the latter, which ended in a 5-0 victory for Carrick’s men.

United are next in action on Saturday when they face Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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