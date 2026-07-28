Harry Amass out, Lewis Hall in would be a transfer masterstroke for Man United



Letting Harry Amass go for £6 million will almost certainly come back to haunt Manchester United.

INEOS have shown improvement in their transfer dealings, yet glaring flaws remain, particularly in knowing when and how to sell.

Reports surrounding Amass suggest the 20‑time English champions have not learned from the mistakes made with Álvaro Fernández Carreras and James Garner.

Both were among the most exciting academy graduates tipped for bright futures. Yet impatience and rash decision‑making saw United let them leave for peanuts.

The duo have since re-established themselves elsewhere, impressing to the point that INEOS are rumoured to be considering re-signing them.

If that happens, they will not come cheap, certainly not as cheap as they were sold. It is a sobering realisation: had United been more patient, they might not now be splashing out on a midfielder and a left‑back.

Man United ill-advised to sell Amass now

Nothing can be done about Garner and Carreras, but INEOS must avoid committing the same blunder with Amass.

Selling Amass now is ill-timed. He has only six months of men’s football under his belt, a year left on his deal, and has just returned from a long injury lay‑off. No club will pay a fair fee under those circumstances.

In fact, any suitor will look to exploit Manchester United’s position.

That said, beyond timing and the transfer fee, United’s squad is short of left‑backs. Finding an alternative to Luke Shaw has been a recurring theme this summer, second only to the midfield rebuild.

Amass impressed against both Wrexham and Rosenborg, which is remarkable given that he has only just returned from long-term injury. This hints that he could have deputised for Shaw, learned under his mentorship, and eventually taken over.

Instead, INEOS appear ready to push him out. Even if they felt he was not yet ready, offering him a new deal and sending him out on loan would have been wiser. He could have returned stronger, or his value might have skyrocketed.

A marquee left-back signing should be on the cards

A permanent exit only makes sense if Amass is sacrificed for a marquee left‑back signing.

“Amass out, Hall in” is the most logical move, as surely letting a promising full‑back leave without a replacement will cast doubt over the rebuild.

Lewis Hall, tried and tested in the Premier League, has been hailed as an “absolute baller.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Lewis Hall (20, 2004) What a fantastic season he’s having, combination of durability and technical skills. His game understanding is so good, acknowledging when to overlap, underlap or keep shape. Absolute baller. pic.twitter.com/xp1kJNY28g — António Mango (@AntonioMango4) February 23, 2025

His development is ahead of Amass, making him an immediate option for Michael Carrick and easing the blow of Amass’s departure. Crucially, Hall wants to leave Newcastle and would relish a move to Old Trafford.

Convincing Newcastle will be the challenge. But if United are prepared to sacrifice Amass, who, given the chance, could prove as good as Hall, they must ensure they raid St James’ Park for the full‑back.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social