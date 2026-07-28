Alex Scott: Will Man United or Chelsea win race for Bournemouth star?

Manchester United risk losing out on another top midfield target as Chelsea ramp up their pursuit of AFC Bournemouth maestro Alex Scott, according to a new report.

Main Midfield Target

Having already been beaten to the punch by Premier League rivals for two prime targets, Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, the Red Devils have now pivoted towards Scott as an alternative this month.

Described as the “current main target” by the BBC, the 22-year-old has emerged as one of the most well-rounded midfielders in England under Andoni Iraola’s tutelage.

With £85 million already spent on signing Andrey Santos from Chelsea and raiding Aston Villa for Youri Tielemans, Scott is perhaps an unexpected profile to add to an engine room which currently only contains Kobbie Mainoo.

The departure of Casemiro has been exacerbated by Manuel Ugarte sustaining a serious knee injury at the World Cup. The Uruguay international is set to be ruled out for the rest of the year, with a return not projected until well into 2027.

A more robust No.6 was expected to be next on the menu to take the reins from Casemiro as the team’s anchor – with a certain World Cup superstar considered the “dream signing” by the Old Trafford hierarchy.

However, it is Scott on whom the club have zeroed in, holding talks with Bournemouth over a potential switch. This suggests Carrick may have a different interpretation of how he should set up his midfield, potentially mirroring Luis Enrique’s all-conquering Paris Saint-Germain side.

Another One Bites The Dust

Unfortunately, in an all-too-familiar tale this summer, The Athletic reveals Manchester United are set to be priced out of the race for Scott.

Virtually every member of England’s elite has expressed interest in the “unbelievable” Guernsey native this summer, but it is Chelsea who are understood to be leading the race. The Blues have already seen a £64 million bid rejected by Bournemouth, who continue to insist he will not be leaving the Vitality Stadium.

Talks are ongoing between the Cherries and Scott’s representatives over a new deal, with the England under-21 international having rejected each proposal so far. His current contract expires in 2028, though the club insist he will not be sold, regardless of whether he signs an extension or not.

But The Athletic claims that if Scott does depart the south coast, Stamford Bridge is “currently seen as the likeliest destination”. Chelsea’s willingness to pay £64 million is understood to be “beyond United’s valuation” of the midfielder, despite his superb campaign last season.

Alex Scott Premier League stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 37 Minutes per game 77 Touches 54.2 Key passes 0.8 Accurate passes 31.9 Interceptions 1.0 Tackles 1.6 Goals and assists 4

Source: Sofascore

Final Thoughts

INEOS’s decision to instil a sense of restraint in Manchester United’s recruitment is a difficult one to contend with when every one of their rivals is spending record-breaking amounts on the club’s leading targets. But the deal for Tielemans may prove the signing of the summer, as the £18.1 million spent on Senne Lammens last year was.

The Old Trafford hierarchy have earned the right to be afforded patience by the fanbase, at least until the window actually slams shut on September 3. If the logic that a bid in excess of £64 million is excessive for Scott, Wilcox and co. may yet pull another more cost-effective rabbit out of the hat before the new season starts.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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