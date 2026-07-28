Manu Kone: Why United prefer to sign French midfield dynamo

Manchester United’s midfield is close to taking its final shape, with the Red Devils having already signed two midfielders.

The club’s plan was always to bring in three midfielders as part of the overhaul following Casemiro’s departure.

Interestingly, the two midfielders United have signed are more likely to compete with Kobbie Mainoo for a starting spot, rather than fill the void left by Casemiro.

Manchester United prefer to sign Manu Kone

Both Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans are excellent line-breakers, who are at their best with the ball at their feet. However, they lack the elite athleticism required to shield the backline, especially during transitions.

As such, United are still in the market for a midfielder capable of covering large spaces. INEOS’ dream target in that regard was Elliot Anderson, who has left Nottingham Forest to join Manchester City.

According to The i Paper, United considered Anderson, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali all too expensive and moved on to other targets. The same fate is likely to befall their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni.

It is understood that AS Roma’s Manu Kone and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba are currently the preferred options, “as executives feel both could be available at a much more reasonable price.”

Roma are thought to be demanding around £50m for the French dynamo, who has been described as “enormously underrated”.

Meanwhile, last year, United refused to meet Brighton’s £100 million price tag. Now, The i Paper’s report suggests the Seagulls have considerably lowered their demands, making Baleba an appealing target as well for United.

Manu Kone ready to join Manchester United

It has been previously reported that Kone has reached an agreement in principle to move to Old Trafford.

Italian publication Corriere dello Sport claimed that “contacts with the player’s entourage are ongoing”, while Roma’s sporting director is awaiting a “decisive move” from his English counterparts.

It is believed United are prepared to make an offer for the France international, who emerged as one of his country’s best players at the World Cup.

Feature image Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images

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