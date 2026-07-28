Dusan Vlahovic could be United-bound if Zirkzee leaves



Manchester United need reinforcements up front, given the uncertainty surrounding Joshua Zirkzee.

The Dutchman has been forced to start both pre-season games so far due to Benjamin Sesko‘s injury, and he scored an immaculate goal against Rosenborg last week.

But despite his obvious talents, goalscoring is not one of them, and the Red Devils are keen to alleviate some of the pressure on Sesko by signing a proven goalscorer.

The Slovenian is expected to return to action in August, but with the 20-time English league champions set to compete on four fronts next season, the 23-year-old cannot be expected to lead the line all the time.

Zirkzee’s time at the club is up

INEOS would have ideally liked to sign an experienced No.9, someone who is Premier League-proven, but Danny Welbeck seems to be inching closer to a move to Chelsea instead.

I Paper have added an interesting name into the mix: Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian is a free agent at the moment and is open to a move.

However, United will need to act fast if they are to sign the former Juventus hitman, with Barcelona also sniffing around.

“If Joshua Zirkzee does leave, one source added United could look for an experienced striker to come in on a short-term basis, similar to the role Wout Weghorst fulfilled during his loan spell a few years ago.

Dusan Vlahovic is the latest to be linked with a move

“Danny Welbeck would have been the perfect option, but the United academy graduate is expected to finalise his move to Chelsea in the coming days.

“One potential option that has been mentioned is former Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is a free agent amid interest from Barcelona.”

There is no denying the quality Dusan Vlahovic possesses, and in his previous three seasons, the Serbian international has always hit the double-digit mark for goals.

He has been on the club’s radar for multiple windows, only for his wage demands to topple any planned move. Whether the striker is now more open to the idea remains to be seen.

Feature image Francois Nel via Getty Images

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