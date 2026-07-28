Victor Osimhen: Why Man United still have a shot at Galatasaray star

Manchester United’s long-standing interest in Victor Osimhen may yet come to fruition, according to a well-placed source close to the 27-year-old striker who has revealed his dream destination.

More Firepower

Manchester United’s hierarchy are intent on adding more firepower to Michael Carrick’s side this summer, with targets on the left wing and up front both on the radar.

Joshua Zirkzee is expected to return to Italy. AS Roma and Como 1907 have both expressed interest in the 25-year-old Dutchman, but Juventus are believed to have pulled ahead in negotiations over a loan move.

This would leave Benjamin Sesko as the sole senior striker at Old Trafford, unless Chido Obi is promoted to the first team. The Danish wonderkid’s performances in pre-season do not suggest he is ready, however.

INEOS are understood to want a more experienced No. 9 to ease the goal-scoring burden on Sesko. Options like Crystal Palace’s Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa have both been linked.

Yet reports of the Red Devils’ continued interest in Osimhen, which dates as far back as the summer of 2023, have continued to bubble in the background, despite the Nigeria international being only two years removed from a blockbuster €75 million (£64m) switch to Galatasaray.

Dreaming on the Premier League

Fresh from propelling Galatasaray to a record-breaking fourth Super Lig title on the bounce, Osimhen is the superstar in Turkish football. He has recorded 59 goals and 16 assists in just 74 appearances for the Lions.

Victor Osimhen Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Süper Lig 22 19 15 5 8 - 1,713' UEFA Champions League 10 10 7 3 2 - 841' Türkiye Kupası 1 0 - - 1 - 12' TFF Süper Kupa - - - - - - - Total 33 29 22 8 11 - 2,566'

Nonetheless, a report relayed by The Peoples Person revealed Manchester United retained interest in the 27-year-old frontman heading into the summer window, though a number of other top European clubs are also admirers.

In response, Galatasaray are understood to have placed a £130 million price tag on their talisman’s head, despite his value remaining what they paid in 2024. He has also been offered the captain’s armband in a further ploy to keep him in Istanbul.

Despite this, TEAMtalk reveals Osimhen “continues to harbour ambitions of a Premier League move, even after previous attempts to join English clubs ended in disappointment, according to sources close to the Nigerian striker.”

Having previously been linked to Chelsea in 2024, and the Red Devils in 2023, the former Napoli star remains “determined to test himself at the highest level” in both domestic and continental competitions.

“Currently Galatasaray’s highest-paid player, the powerful forward has settled well in Istanbul and delivered consistent performances for the Turkish champions. However, sources insist his long-term preference is still a move to the Premier League, where he believes he can showcase his abilities against the world’s elite, amid continued links to Man Utd,” the report states.

“Osimhen’s representatives are understood to be constantly exploring options that would secure him the best possible career move. ‘His team will always work to get him the right opportunity,’ one source said. ‘He wants to play at the very top and compete for major trophies every season.'”

Final Thoughts

While Manchester United pulling off any deal for Osimhen this summer would be as difficult as it is expensive, the fact that the Nigerian striker remains intent on testing himself in the Premier League means it could be a possibility in the future, particularly as his contract at the Rams Park will enter its final two years next summer.

Having been described as the “most complete striker” in world football by his Galatasaray teammate Mario Lemina, Osimhen may prove a price worth paying for the Red Devils, putting a goal-scoring demon at the spearhead of Carrick’s side.

Featured image Ahmad Mora via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social