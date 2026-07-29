Altay Bayindir breaks silence on his Man United future



Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has seemingly admitted that he could leave the club this summer as uncertainty over his future mounts.

Exit on the cards

Bayindir is all but guaranteed to leave in the coming weeks as part of United’s overhaul of their goalkeeping department.

Andre Onana has already left, sealing a loan return to Trabzonspor. Onana spent the 2025/26 season out on loan with the Turkish Super Lig outfit.

It’s believed that the Cameroonian was keen on fighting for his place at United under Michael Carrick but opportunities would have been extremely hard to come by, with Senne Lammens nailed down as the number one.

Radek Vitek is also expected to part ways with United. The Czech Republic youth international was superb on loan at Bristol City last term. After the narrow pre-season defeat to Wrexham, Vitek publicly declared his desire to seek a fresh challenge, whether on loan or permanently.

There has been no shortage of interest in the Carrington academy graduate. Clubs like Coventry City, Hull City, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, Stuttgart and Rangers have all been mentioned as admirers of his.

Earlier this month, United confirmed the signing of Karl Darlow as a free agent from Leeds United, almost certainly spelling the end of Bayindir’s Old Trafford tenure. Darlow is poised to fulfil Bayindir’s role as the primary back-up to Lammens.

United also recently signed Wales Under-21 goalkeeper Kit Margetson.

Bayindir speaks

Bayindir was asked by a fan outside Carrington whether he’ll be staying at the club beyond the window.

The Turkey international answered, “I have no idea. We will see. Time will show us everything.”

🚨 Altay Bayındır has cast fresh doubt over his Manchester United future. Asked by a fan outside Carrington whether he'll be staying at the club, the goalkeeper replied: "I have no idea. We will see. Time will show us everything." pic.twitter.com/B2v70hTZkc — Sam C (@SamC_reports) July 29, 2026

Bayindir recently returned to Carrington for pre-season training following his involvement in the World Cup in North America.

It remains to be seen whether he will be part of the squad for Saturday’s pre-season meeting with Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Featured image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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