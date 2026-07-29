Rafael Leao: Fenerbahce take major step in pursuit of United target

Manchester United appear to be in danger of missing out on AC Milan forward Rafael Leao this summer. The Red Devils invested over £200 million in Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha last year and were instantly rewarded.

All three players reached double figures, creating history and helping the English giants finish third in the Premier League. That secured qualification for next season’s Champions League and gave rise to the need for further reinforcements to the attack.

With United set to play regularly in midweek, Michael Carrick will need to add more depth to the squad. Apart from the attacking trident, the Red Devils also have Amad and Joshua Zirkzee among the senior options, but the Dutchman remains heavily linked with an exit.

Marcus Rashford is expected to rejoin pre-season training, but having spent the last 18 months away from Old Trafford on loan, he is likely to leave as well. Patrick Dorgu has emerged as an option for the left-forward role, but he is not the finished article yet.

The situation has prompted INEOS to explore attacking additions this summer, even though midfield reinforcements dominate their plans. Among the players reportedly on the Red Devils’ wishlist for the job is Leao, who is expected to leave the Rossoneri this year.

A fallen hero seeking redemption

Leao arrived at the San Siro in the summer of 2019 as an emerging talent and went on to establish himself as an attacking force. The Portuguese was particularly impressive in the 2022/23 season, when he managed 16 goals and 15 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

He followed that up with another spectacular run, finishing the 2023/24 campaign with 15 goals and 14 assists in 47 games. Unfortunately, Leao endured a dip in form last season and also struggled with injury, managing just 10 goals and three assists in 31 games.

Rafael Leao Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Serie A 29 23 9 3 5 - 1,861' Italy Cup 2 2 1 - - - 107' Supercoppa Italiana - - - - - - - Total 31 25 10 3 5 - 1,968'

Nevertheless, Leao’s pace, trickery and eye for goal make him an enticing option for his suitors, while the player will also be keen to get his career back on track. There is a catch, though, as the Portuguese’s attitude has come under scrutiny.

That has not deterred Fenerbahce, who have been linked with Leao for a while. The Turkish giants initially denied submitting a €100 million offer for the 27 year old, but a recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that they are planning to make a move for the player. An update on the matter has now emerged.

Fenerbahce plotting United heartbreak

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Milan missed out on Konstantinos Karetsas, who is set to join Borussia Dortmund, because of a lack of funds. The report states: “Borussia Dortmund have, in fact, finalised the deal for €33 million (including easily attainable bonuses), plus a percentage of any future resale, securing the youngster on a contract until 2031.”

“And Milan, who were effectively never in a position to negotiate for Karetsas, have been left holding the baby: without the funds from Leao’s sale, they were unable to make a move for the player.”

Milan are now determined to cash in on the Portuguese, with representatives from Fenerbahce already in the city as they prepare to initiate direct negotiations for the player. While the Serie A giants would prefer to raise €50 million from Leao’s sale, the Turkish club are hoping to get a deal done for less than €40 million.

The report concludes: “Now the Rossoneri management will have to turn their attention to another target, perhaps ensuring that the plan actually comes to fruition: Leao must be sold.”

“Last night, Fenerbahçe’s management arrived in Milan to hold talks directly at the club’s headquarters in Via Aldo Rossi. The asking price remains at €50 million and a guaranteed transfer, although the Turks would like to spend less than €40 million.”

Final Thoughts

With United yet to make a move for Leao, one does wonder whether he is a priority for the club this summer. However, the Red Devils need a new left-forward, especially if Rashford ends up leaving, so INEOS must seek alternatives to the Portuguese soon.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Independently backed up by two other reliable outlets.

✅ The player fits United’s tactical and financial profile.

⚠️ No official bid has yet been reported.

TPP view

We believe Fenerbahce’s interest is genuine, but reports suggesting a deal is close appear premature.

Featured images Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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