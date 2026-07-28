Joshua Zirkzee: United set clear condition to let Dutchman leave



With Manchester United planning to sign another midfielder and a backup striker, INEOS should move quickly on player sales.

Moves for the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Ollie Watkins will not come cheap, and the reason behind the delay in further incomings is that INEOS are still trying to determine which players to sell.

Manuel Ugarte and Marcus Rashford were considered shoo-ins to leave, but the Uruguayan suffered an injury during the World Cup while Barcelona opted against triggering the Mancunian’s buy option.

This has meant the Red Devils are having to push players out, with Joshua Zirkzee being one of them.

Joshua Zirkzee: three suitors chasing Dutchman

The Dutchman has impressed during pre-season, and the expectation was that the former Bologna ace would not be leaving permanently.

Those plans have changed as per i Paper. Apart from Juventus and Como, AS Roma are also interested in the 25-year-old.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 24 5 2 1 3 - 609' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 28' EFL Cup 1 0 - - 1 - 8' Total 26 5 2 1 4 - 645'

25/26 season stats

However, all three of the Netherlands international’s suitors are offering United a loan arrangement with an option or obligation to buy.

Desperately in need of funds, the 20-time English league champions would prefer a straight sale, with United setting an asking price of £30 million.

AS Roma join the race

“Joshua Zirkzee’s Manchester United struggles could be about to end as three Italian clubs consider making a move for the striker.

“The i Paper has been told that while United are not actively looking to sell the 25-year-old, the club are open to offers for a player who has failed to make an impact in England.

“Sources in Italy indicated that Juventus, Roma and Como are all keen on bringing the former Bologna forward back to Serie A.

“All three are understood to be lining up loan offers with an option or obligation to buy included in the deal. United would prefer a straight sale.”

United’s one condition revealed

The Giallorossi are long-term admirers, while the Bianconeri are currently the most advanced in the race.

Neither of them can offer Joshua Zirkzee Champions League football next season, something Como can. It will be interesting to see where the United No.11 lands up in the end.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

Reported by a journalist who has a decent Manchester United track record.

Independently backed up by other reliable outlets.

It is obvious that Zirkzee will leave, so the story fits.

TPP view

We believe Joshua Zirkzee will leave this summer, but suggestions that it will be on a permanent basis for the price mentioned seems unlikely.

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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