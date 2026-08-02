Tyler Adams: Man United take a gamble as Newcastle allowed a free run



Manchester United have given up on yet another Premier League midfielder, as per the latest reports.

So far this summer window, the Red Devils have missed out on Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, and Mateus Fernandes.

United have signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans but head coach Michael Carrick still wants one more signing, preferably a defensive midfielder.

INEOS had Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and club teammate Tyler Adams on their radar, but it seems they are now looking elsewhere.

United give up on Tyler Adams

Chelsea are in pole position for the Englishman, while journalist Ekrem Konur has reported that Newcastle are leading the race for the American.

United’s analysts were blown away by the numbers generated by the USA midfielder, but as things stand, the Magpies have been allowed a free run with the Old Trafford side exiting the race.

🚨#Newcastle Newcastle United are considering Tyler Adams as they prepare a major midfield rebuild. 📌 With interest in other options fading, Newcastle have shifted focus to Adams. 🔴 Manchester United are no longer expected to monitor the 27‑year‑old midfielder. https://t.co/3AjZ2B48ly pic.twitter.com/qTgBx1sfgL — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) August 2, 2026

“Newcastle United are considering Tyler Adams as they prepare a major midfield rebuild. With interest in other options fading, Newcastle have shifted focus to Adams.

“Manchester United are no longer expected to monitor the 27‑year‑old midfielder,” the reporter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Newcastle lead the race for Tyler Adams

It makes sense for the St. James’ Park outfit to lunge for the USMNT international, given they have already sold Sandro Tonali and look primed to lose Bruno Guimaraes as well.

The update also indicates that the co-owners would prefer a more marquee addition, with Carlos Baleba, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga among the high-profile targets on the club’s wishlist.

A move for any one of the aforementioned trio would cost a bomb, which is why Tyler Adams and Sander Berge had emerged as more cost-effective options.

By allowing Newcastle to pip them in the race, it seems United are confident they can sign one of their preferred names to strengthen the engine room.

Should their plan backfire, INEOS will be left with egg on their faces. A scenario fans will not be too pleased with.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

Other outlets have started reporting on Newcastle’s interest in the player

Newcastle need a midfielder, considering all their outgoings

United have the player on their transfer shortlist but well down the pecking order

Reported by a journalist with a poor record when it comes to transfer news

United need a marquee addition to close out the window

TPP view

We believe Tyler Adams is well down Man United’s transfer shortlist, and they were never too serious about the American.

Feature image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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