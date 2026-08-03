Fabrizio Romano sets the record straight on Francisco Conceicao to Man United talk



Fabrizio Romano has set the record straight about the Francisco Conceicao to Manchester United rumours.

The last few weeks have seen the Portuguese Juventus winger linked with a move to Old Trafford.

With the 20-time English champions known to be pursuing a winger signing, Conceicao has appeared on their radar.

The explosive 23-year-old, left-footed winger, coveted for his elite close control, rapid agility, and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations, looks like an exciting transfer option.

Truth about Francisco Conceicao to Man United

However, while some United fans were getting excited by the thought of signing Conceicao, Fabrizio Romano has provided a sober update on links to the winger.

He said on his Italian YouTube channel: “As of today, I do not see Manchester United working on Francisco Conceicao.

“There are denials from everyone — the player’s entourage, United, Juve — and so I do not know where this story about Conceicao and Manchester United came from.”

Notably, in revealing this, the European transfer guru pointed out one thing most were overlooking: Conceicao is versatile but prefers playing on the right.

Conceicao not what Man United needed

Manchester United already have three capable right-wing options in Bryan Mbeumo, Amad and Shea Lacey, so why would they add a fourth?

It would have repeated the Jadon Sancho situation, where United signed him for the right wing, yet he pushed to play on the left instead.

United needed a natural left-wing signing, and INEOS, if they were to make that transfer, needed to get it right.

That said, with Marcus Rashford set to stay, a winger transfer looks unlikely; instead, reports suggest United could look to bring in a left-back.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a reputable journalist

✅ Links to the player do not make sense given the better options already at the club

✅ No club-to-club talks

TPP View

We believe Manchester United’s name may have been used to drive interest in the player, hopefully leading to a big move away.

Featured image Paulo Bruno via Getty Images

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