Man United handed Iliman Ndiaye reality check after Al-Hilal update



Manchester United’s pursuit of Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye has taken another worrying turn after a fresh update on his situation.

Ndiaye threat

United are believed to be keen on attacking reinforcements and especially a left-winger, but this is dependent on whether or not Marcus Rashford leaves.

Rashford’s future remains extremely uncertain after Barcelona’s decision not to sign him permanently. Rashford is set to be reintegrated into United first-team training when he returns from his post-World Cup break, but both club and player are hopeful that suitors will come forward before the close of the window.

Ndiaye has been tipped to replace Rashford if the Carrington academy graduate departs.

However, United’s interest in Ndiaye is complicated by Al-Hilal’s pursuit. The Saudi Pro League outfit have opened talks to sign Ndiaye, who is believed to be open to the transfer.

There were suggestions that personal terms have already been agreed but Fabrizio Romano poured cold water on these rumours.

Now, an update on Ndiaye has been issued.

Ndiaye latest

According to CaughtOffside, Al-Hilal are preparing an offer for Ndiaye, although it falls short of Everton’s expectations. Even more worrying for United is that four other Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the Senegal international, awaiting an opportunity to pounce.

CaughtOffside claim, “Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Everton will only seriously consider selling Ndiaye if their asking price of around £75 million is met, with Al-Hilal currently better placed than United to satisfy both the transfer fee and the player’s wage expectations.

“The Saudi club are preparing an opening proposal worth roughly €60 million, but Everton consider that figure well below their demands.”

“Aston Villa’s interest, along with monitoring from Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham, could make the situation even harder by giving Everton several possible buyers and reducing any pressure to negotiate with United.”

CaughtOffside note that Everton are eyeing Jamie Leweling, which possibly hints at them preparing for life after Ndiaye.

United’s admiration for Ndiaye stems from his versatility, ball-carrying and ability to beat defenders.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅Other outlets have reported on Man United’s interest in Ndiaye.

✅Everton are exploring a move for Jamie Leweling, suggesting a potential replacement for Ndiaye.

✅Al-Hilal opening talks for Ndiaye has been confirmed, as has Everton’s valuation.

⚠️Marcus Rashford remains at the club and only until he leaves will a left-winger be pursued.

TPP view

We believe Iliman Ndiaye is on Man United’s list but nothing concrete will happen while Marcus Rashford remains.

Featured image by Carl Recine/Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social