Man United handed Rafael Leao lifeline as Milan respond to Fenerbahce bid



Manchester United remain alive in the race to sign forward Rafael Leao after AC Milan’s response to an offer from Fenerbahce.

United vs. Fenerbahce

United are aiming to sign a forward amidst the uncertainty surrounding Marcus Rashford’s future. Despite enjoying an impressive 2025/26 season out on loan at Barcelona, the La Liga giants opted against signing him on a permanent deal.

Last week, Rashford issued a farewell message to Barcelona, all but confirming a return is no longer on the cards. At this stage, he is set to be reintegrated into United first-team training once he returns from his post-World Cup break. While Michael Carrick is said to be open to working with him, a parting of ways remains the most desirable outcome.

If Rashford leaves, he will need to be replaced. This is where Leao comes in. Leao managed nine goals and three assists in 29 Serie A appearances last term – a decent return considering his inconsistent form, questions over his attitude and persistent injuries.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a swoop for the player but Fenerbahce appear to be making the strongest push to land him.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Super Lig giants were preparing to table an offer worth slightly less than €40m. It was indicated that Milan want upwards of €50m to let the Portugal international depart.

Now, Romano has shared an update.

Leao latest

According to the Italian transfer expert, Fenerbahce proposed an initial loan deal for Leao, which Milan swiftly rejected.

Romano wrote on X, “AC Milan turn down loan with buy option approach from Fenerbahçe for Rafa Leão; contacts continue but no way for a loan.”

“New offer could follow soon.”

“Mo Salah decision time: soon.”

🚨🇹🇷 AC Milan turn down loan with buy option approach from Fenerbahçe for Rafa Leão; contacts continue but no way for a loan. New offer could follow soon. Mo Salah decision time: soon. 🔜 Update powered by @sportpusula. pic.twitter.com/XQoIF5zVso — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2026

If United are serious about Leao, they must resolve Rashford’s future quickly to formalise their approach.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅Reported by a tier 1 journalist

✅United retain a historical interest in Leao and are on the hunt for a left-winger to potentially replace Rashford.

✅Milan are prepared to let him leave and Fenerbahce are interested.

TPP view

We believe Fenerbahce have indeed made concrete moves to sign Leao and it remains to be seen whether this jolts United into life

Featured images Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social