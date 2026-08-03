Jorge Salinas: Man United take massive call after Newcastle’s latest stance



Manchester United are prioritising a left-back amid concerns over Luke Shaw.

The Englishman started every Premier League game last season, but INEOS are aware of his poor injury record and they are right to be concerned.

The 31-year-old‘s contract is also up next summer, so ideally, the Red Devils need a long-term successor.

Lewis Hall of Newcastle is the dream target, and the feeling was that United could pull off a deal now that Chelsea were no longer challenging.

Lewis Hall complications

However, the Magpies remain reluctant to sell, especially to a direct domestic rival. They will charge a premium, which might be hard for United to cough up.

The 20-time English league champions were set for club-to-club talks, but the St. James’ Park outfit’s adamant stance has forced INEOS to change their plans.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, the Old Trafford side have their eyes on Jorge Salinas of Racing Santander.

The 19-year-old was a revelation for Spain’s Under-19 side in the recently-concluded Under-19 European Championship.

Jorge Salinas now an option

They feel the Cantabrian full-back is ready to make an immediate impact for United, with head coach Michael Carrick greenlighting a possible move.

Jorge Salinas has a release clause worth around £14 million in his contract, and United are prepared to trigger it.

Barcelona also admire the player, but they have offered Racing a mere £7 million overall package. The player prefers a switch to the Camp Nou, but Racing will prefer the full amount.

“The Magpies, who have lost a lot of talent this transfer window with the departures of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, and the imminent transfer of Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal, are unwilling to sell Lewis Hall to Manchester United, whom they consider a direct rival.

United ready to trigger his release clause, Barcelona also in the race

“Michael Carrick has already given his approval to Salinas’s signing if the Lewis Hall deal falls through. Manchester United, unlike FC Barcelona, ​​is willing to pay the Cantabrian player’s release clause, valued at €16 million.

“The Catalan club, for its part, is offering a maximum of €8 million, divided into €6 million fixed and €2 million in add-ons, plus a player on loan to lower the cost. However, they have the advantage that Salinas, who returned to training with Racing Santander on Monday, wants to wear the Barcelona colours next season.”

While his cost and age profile make him the perfect fit for INEOS, Michael Carrick would have preferred a Premier League-proven option. It will be interesting to see if United actually opt for their Plan C, or push for Hall or Myles Lewis-Skelly instead.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

Other outlets have reported on United’s interest in the player

United seem focused on landing a left-back, and the player fits INEOS’ financial and tactical plans

United would prefer Lewis Hall or Myles Lewis-Skelly

Reported by an outlet known for their pro-Barcelona stance

TPP view

We believe Jorge Salinas is a backup option, but Man United would prefer Lewis Hall or a Premier League-proven name.

Feature image Juan Manuel Serrano Arce via Getty Images

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