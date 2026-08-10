Home » Radek Vitek clarifies “stepping stone” remark after sealing Man United exit

Radek Vitek clarifies “stepping stone” remark after sealing Man United exit

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Radek Vitek


Former Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek has clarified what he meant when he branded his transfer to Middlesbrough a “stepping stone.”

United exit

Over the weekend, United announced that Vitek had sealed a permanent exit to Middlesbrough.

Earlier this summer, Vitek made it clear that he had no interest in remaining at United to serve as Senne Lammens’ understudy. His declaration came off the back of an impressive loan stint last season at Bristol City.

The Czech Republic youth international managed an impressive 12 clean sheets in the 41 Championship appearances that he made. There was plenty of interest in him, including from the Premier League, but Boro ultimately won the race for his signature.

United are set to receive an initial fee of £7m from sanctioning Vitek’s departure. This sum could rise to £14m with add-ons. The Red Devils also inserted a buy-back option, a sell-on clause, and matching rights for any future offers.

Clarification

In his inaugural address as a Boro player, Vitek raised eyebrows when he branded the switch to Riverside Stadium a “stepping stone.”

He remarked, “It’s a new challenge for me, a new stepping stone in my career, so I’m really excited.”

He has faced accusations of using Middlesbrough as a springboard to a bigger club, though he has vehemently insisted otherwise.

Vitek wrote on X, “I wanted to clarify what I meant by ‘stepping stone’. I just want to assure everyone that I have not meant that in any negative way.”

“The point of this comment was that this is very important step in my career going forward.”

“I can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, United return to action on Wednesday when they face Leeds United at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Feature image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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