Radek Vitek clarifies “stepping stone” remark after sealing Man United exit



Former Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek has clarified what he meant when he branded his transfer to Middlesbrough a “stepping stone.”

United exit

Over the weekend, United announced that Vitek had sealed a permanent exit to Middlesbrough.

Earlier this summer, Vitek made it clear that he had no interest in remaining at United to serve as Senne Lammens’ understudy. His declaration came off the back of an impressive loan stint last season at Bristol City.

The Czech Republic youth international managed an impressive 12 clean sheets in the 41 Championship appearances that he made. There was plenty of interest in him, including from the Premier League, but Boro ultimately won the race for his signature.

United are set to receive an initial fee of £7m from sanctioning Vitek’s departure. This sum could rise to £14m with add-ons. The Red Devils also inserted a buy-back option, a sell-on clause, and matching rights for any future offers.

Clarification

In his inaugural address as a Boro player, Vitek raised eyebrows when he branded the switch to Riverside Stadium a “stepping stone.”

He remarked, “It’s a new challenge for me, a new stepping stone in my career, so I’m really excited.”

He has faced accusations of using Middlesbrough as a springboard to a bigger club, though he has vehemently insisted otherwise.

Vitek wrote on X, “I wanted to clarify what I meant by ‘stepping stone’. I just want to assure everyone that I have not meant that in any negative way.”

“The point of this comment was that this is very important step in my career going forward.”

“I can’t wait to get started.”

I wanted to clarify what i meant by “stepping stone”. I just want to assure everyone that I have not meant that in any negative way.

The point of the this comment was that this is very important step in my career going forward. I can’t wait to get started ❤️ https://t.co/WCEybpzhmC — Radek Vitek (@RadekVitek_) August 8, 2026

Meanwhile, United return to action on Wednesday when they face Leeds United at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Feature image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

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