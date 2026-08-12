Home » Marcus Rashford: Rio Ferdinand weighs in on Man United star’s attitude after big return

Marcus Rashford: Rio Ferdinand weighs in on Man United star’s attitude after big return

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Marcus Rashford


Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has shared his verdict on how Marcus Rashford has reacted to his return to the club.

Determined

Rashford returned to pre-season training last weekend, even as uncertainty continues to surround his future.

He spent the 2025/26 season out on loan at Barcelona, contributing 14 goals and as many assists as the Catalan giants retained their La Liga crown.

Still, Barcelona opted against exercising the £26m option to make his stay permanent. Rashford has been linked with a move to clubs both domestically and overseas, though no formal progress has been made on any front.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the England international is prepared to fight for his United career and make it work under Michael Carrick. In addition to sharing a dressing room as players, Carrick also coached Rashford.

The pair enjoy a good relationship and Carrick is open to working with him again in the upcoming season.

Ferdinand was in attendance at United’s pre-season camp in Ireland, where he witnessed Rashford back in training alongside his teammates for the first time in months.

The six-time Premier League winner admitted to being thoroughly impressed with Rashford’s attitude and application.

Ferdinand makes Rashford revelation

Speaking on his Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel, the former United defender explained that Rashford was conducting himself like a “purring Ferrari.”

Ferdinand added, “Rashford is back at Manchester United at the training ground.”

“He looks fit; he looks ready. And do you know what? There’s a smile on his face and there’s a little spring in his step.”

“I hope he stays and he will be like a new signing at the football club.”

United are next in action later this evening when they face Leeds United at Croke Park. Kick-off is at 7.30 pm.

Featured image Alex Caparros via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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