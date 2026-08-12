Myles Lewis-Skelly: Man United’s stance on signing versatile Arsenal ace revealed



Manchester United have turned down the chance to kill two birds with one stone as per the latest reports.

It came as a surprise to learn that Arsenal were prepared to part ways with their academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly this summer.

The Englishman has been offered to the Red Devils and Chelsea, and The Peoples Person has relayed United’s long-term interest in the 19-year-old.

The England Under-21 international can play both as a left-back and midfielder, which are both areas in which Michael Carrick’s squad lacks depth.

Myles Lewis-Skelly offered to United

While his asking price remains high, United seem to prefer Lewis Hall over the Arsenal prodigy when it comes to the left-back spot.

According to The Telegraph, the 20-time English league champions have turned down the chance to sign Myles Lewis-Skelly this window.

The player is also keen to stay at the Emirates and fight for his place.

“Chelsea and Manchester United have turned down the chance to sign Myles Lewis-Skelly after they were contacted by an intermediary associated with the Arsenal left-back.

United have turned down the possibility

“It is understood that despite Chelsea and United being contacted, Lewis-Skelly, who will be 20 in September, is determined to fight for his place at Arsenal despite the increased competition.”

Arsenal’s change of heart is surprising, considering Mikel Arteta turned to the versatile ace increasingly towards the business end of last season.

United seem to be determined to push for Lewis Hall, and hopefully, this policy pays off; otherwise, fans will be fuming at INEOS for letting go of such an opportunity.

This could also indicate that the Old Trafford side have other midfield options in mind. An interesting end to the window awaits.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

Reported by a credible source for Premier League news

It was always unlikely that Arsenal would allow the player to join a direct rival

TPP view

We believe intermediaries are testing the market to gauge the level of interest in Myles Lewis-Skelly, before Arsenal take a final call.

Feature image Clive Mason via Getty Images

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