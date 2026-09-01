Last-gasp drama as Man United make late move for Manchester City star

Manchester United have made a tentative enquiry about a surprise deadline-day move for Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to journalist Sam C.

The approach has emerged during the closing hours of the transfer window on 1 September, leaving the Red Devils with precious little time to turn their interest into a completed deal.

Sam C wrote: “Manchester United have made a tentative enquiry over a surprise deadline-day move for Rayan Aït-Nouri.”

He added that it remained unclear whether talks would advance, an important caveat given that an enquiry is some distance short of an agreement.

A new name in United’s left-back hunt

Ait-Nouri has appeared from nowhere in United’s search for a left-back. There had been little or no indication in previous reports that he was being lined up as a leading target in this window.

The late enquiry follows the club missing out on Alejandro Balde, forcing decision-makers to consider another option before the deadline.

No proposed fee, transfer structure or personal terms were mentioned. There was also no suggestion that United had submitted a formal offer at the time of the update.

That distinction matters on deadline day. Establishing whether a player might be available is only the first step, with negotiations, registration documents and any required medical checks still needing to be addressed.

The timing nevertheless suggests United have continued looking for an opportunity to strengthen the left side of their defence rather than simply accepting the Balde setback.

Competition for places at Old Trafford

Luke Shaw is the only senior specialist left-back at the club, with youngster Harry Amass his only backup.

Adding Ait-Nouri would therefore increase competition in an area where the Red Devils desperately need it.

A deadline-day move of this kind would be particularly difficult because United would need swift co-operation from every party. Any delay over valuation or terms could be enough to end the possibility.

The surprise nature of the enquiry also raises the prospect that Ait-Nouri is an opportunistic target rather than one around whom the summer strategy was built.

For now, the position is straightforward: United have tested the waters, but there is no reported agreement and no guarantee that discussions will proceed. With the clock running down, clarity should arrive quickly.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅ Sam C is a very reliable source for United news with club contacts

✅ Corroborated by Ben Jacobs

TPP View

We think the report is true but whether United can get a deal over the line at this late stage remains to be seen.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images