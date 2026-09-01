Man United wonderkid Chido Obi poised to seal deadline-day loan move to surprise club



Manchester United forward Chido Obi is set for a loan move to Eredivisie outfit Willem II, the reliable Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic has revealed.

Next step

Obi made his senior United debut less than 12 months ago after joining the club’s youth ranks from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

He became United’s youngest-ever Premier League starter against Brentford in 2025.

He has done well in the academy but found first-team opportunities extremely hard to come by last season as United only competed in the Premier League.

It is believed that Obi is eager for regular senior-level appearances, though such opportunities remain uncertain at United, given the attacking depth at Michael Carrick’s disposal, particularly with the return of Marcus Rashford.

A loan appears to be the logical next step in his development.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Feyenoord were interested in a swoop for Obi, although that trail eventually went cold.

Now, Whitwell reports that Obi is set to join another Eredivisie club instead for the 2025/26 campaign: Willem II.

Obi exit

Whitwell writes for The Athletic, “Willem II are in talks about a loan move for Manchester United striker Chido Obi.”

“The 18-year-old could be heading for a campaign in the Eredivisie to get regular senior minutes. Obi broke onto the scene for United under Ruben Amorim in 2024-25, making seven Premier League appearances and one in the FA Cup.”

“The next step in his development would be to get consistent game-time at first-team level and Willem II have made a proposal.”

Obi made 37 appearances for the Under-18s and Under-21s last term, netting 20 goals.

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