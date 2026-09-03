Home » World-class defender was put in INEOS’ lap for £30m this summer but they refused

World-class defender was put in INEOS’ lap for £30m this summer but they refused

David Raum was keen on a move to Man United

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of David Raum


One of the biggest complaints of the Manchester United fanbase post the transfer window is the fact that INEOS failed to sign a left-back.

Michael Carrick had made it clear to the ownership that he needed more depth in that area, and judging from Luke Shaw’s recent displays, it is clear that the head coach is spot on.

Lewis Hall was identified as the dream target, but the Red Devils’ focus on midfield meant that by the time they approached Newcastle, the Magpies had decided against a sale.

United are still keen to go back for the Englishman next summer, which is why the co-owners opted against spending big for a full-back in this window.

David Raum was open to a switch

The 20-time English league champions reportedly attempted to sign one among Alejandro Balde, Jorge Salinas, and Rayan Ait-Nouri on loan, but a deal never materialised.

RB Leipzig’s David Raum was another player who was there for the taking, and United knew this for a while. In fact, the Leipzig skipper was open to a switch and even spoke with United.

Yet, ESPN have reported that the German would have cost around £30 million, and INEOS felt such a splurge could prove counter-productive in the future.

“United accept that the window closed on Tuesday with the club failing to address their weakness at left back, sources tell ESPN.

INEOS did not bother

“They could have signed David Raum from RB Leipzig, having been told all summer he was available. But signing a 28-year-old for around £30 million on a four- or five-year contract was viewed as potentially disruptive to the next stage of transfer business.”

Shaw‘s contract is up next summer, and should the England international depart, United will need at least two new names — one starter and a backup as well.

A move for David Raum could have saved the club the headache of signing another backup next summer while also handing Carrick a valuable option this term.

The 28-year-old has a brilliant understanding on the pitch with Benjamin Sesko, which could have proved beneficial. Last season, the Germany international notched three goals and nine assists, which goes to show his quality.

INEOS have certainly left the head coach hanging, and it remains to be seen if the former United midfielder can navigate this challenge.

Feature image Maja Hitij via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently the Deputy Managing Editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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