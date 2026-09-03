“Left-footed Sergio Ramos” set for major windfall after turning down deadline day move to Man United



Despite Luke Shaw’s struggles, Manchester United failed to sign a backup left-back this summer.

INEOS can always claim that they tried to sign one for Michael Carrick right until the end of deadline day. However, the efforts either came too late or were half-hearted measures.

Rayan Ait-Nouri never arrived from Manchester City as United’s simple loan offer had no chance of being accepted.

Alejandro Balde stayed put as United’s loan with an option offer did not satisfy Barcelona, who preferred a permanent sale.

Jorge Salinas was there for the taking

The Red Devils ended up avoiding David Raum, while Jorge Salinas remained at Racing Santander.

The 19-year-old’s case was an interesting one. The newly promoted La Liga outfit had slapped a release clause of £13.7 million on his head.

There was interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but both teams stopped short of triggering the clause.

The Old Trafford side could easily have paid the amount, with the Spanish Under-19 international able to fill in at centre-back as well.

United’s offer fell well short as expected

However, United tried to agree a loan deal instead, and naturally, the team from Cantabria turned down such a proposal.

Now, according to AS, a delighted Racing Santander is set to offer a considerable pay rise to the defender, dubbed “the left-footed Sergio Ramos.”

The report further added that he will soon earn a call-up to Spain’s Under-21 side. There is a lot to celebrate for Jorge Mendes’ client.

“Barcelona did make a move, offering just under €5 million, which Racing, who claimed he was now worth €16 million after their promotion, refused to negotiate.

Jorge Salinas set to reap the benefits

“English clubs also showed interest, with Manchester United and Aston Villa , including Unai Emery, expressing interest. However, they ultimately signed Ruggeri from Atlético Madrid .

“But not even Atlético Madrid, who offered €14 million, plus another €1 million in add-ons and the loan of one of the players Chema Aragón was fighting for, could convince him.

“Midnight struck, the transfer window closed, and Jorge Salinas stayed at Racing. For how long? For now, he’ll get a considerable pay raise . And José Alberto has a great left-back who (SPOILER ALERT!!!) will soon make his debut with the Under-21s.”

It is well known that the 20-time English league champions dream of signing Lewis Hall and are set to go back for him next summer after INEOS fluffed their lines this time out.

Jorge Salinas will have a much tougher challenge this time. and his performances in Spain’s top flight will dictate whether United ever come back for him in the future.

Feature image Juan Manuel Serrano Arce via Getty Images