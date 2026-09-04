Man United plan to revisit their interest in 18yo wonderkid when the transfer window opens next



While most fans expected Manchester United to go all out to sign a left-back on deadline day, INEOS had other ideas.

Despite completing a midfield revamp by signing Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, and Carlos Baleba, the co-owners wanted to add one more name.

Leicester City’s Louis Page had caught the Red Devils’ eye, and United tried their hardest to complete a sensational late move for the 18-year-old.

However, a move never materialised as the Foxes named him in their starting lineup for the game against Plymouth Argyle, while their financial demands also proved to be a significant obstacle.

Why a move for Louis Page failed

The Athletic have reported that the 20-time English league champions have not given up hope of signing the England Under-19 international.

Laurie Whitwell mentioned that the Old Trafford side are expected to revisit their interest when the transfer window opens next.

Louis Page had turned down interest from Arsenal and had his eyes on a switch to the Theatre of Dreams. This leverage should come in handy when United come calling either in January or next summer.

“They did try to sign another midfielder on deadline. United reopened talks for Louis Page, the 18-year-old at Leicester City, and advanced to a stage when a deal looked possible.

United’s future plans revealed

“The price rose sharply to more than £10m, which United entertained, before an impasse occurred over Leicester’s valuation, thought to be £12m plus £3m.

“Page was named by Russell Martin in Leicester’s starting line-up for the League One visit by Plymouth Argyle and that was the end of the matter.

“Page played well and United are expected to revisit the situation. He wanted to join United, having turned down Arsenal in the summer.”

United could get ahead of the curve by offering a loan back to the League One side should they try and sign the midfield wonderkid during the winter window.

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