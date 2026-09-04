Man United continue to chase Championship winger after holding talks in the summer



Mateus Mane was arguably one of the finest young talents the Premier League had to offer last season.

In a rather bleak Premier League campaign for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Mane emerged as one of their shining lights.

Breakout star Mane

While results did not go their way, Wolves fans would still turn up in numbers to watch the eighteen-year-old play.

Versatile enough to operate as a winger or an attacking midfielder, the tricky attacker consistently made things happen.

His exceptional ball-carrying ability, fearless direct running and technical versatility got fans off their seats.

Indeed, other than Joao Gomes, few players looked less likely to go down with Wolves than Mane.

Manchester United, among other clubs, were linked with his services.

Late window transfer attempts

TeamTalk have since dropped a transfer bombshell, revealing there were last-minute attempts to sign Mane.

They claim: “We can confirm long-term admirers Liverpool and Man Utd both held conversations about Mane, with the Merseysiders making contact in the final days of the window as they explored whether a deal could be possible for the teen forward.”

As for why a move never materialised, they explain:

“Mane himself was not pushing for a move away from Molineux, although he would have been open to the possibility had Wolves been willing to sanction a transfer.”

They add that “the teenager and his camp believe his development is best served by remaining with Wolves for a full season.”

With INEOS prioritising only those who actively wanted a move to Old Trafford, a stance that even saw them miss out on top target Mateus Fernandes, Mane ultimately failed to tick the one box that would have sealed his Old Trafford switch.

Mane one to watch

Either way, he now has the chance to prove his worth, with a further year of development at Molineux poised to guarantee him that big move next season.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Links to Mateus Mane were widely reported

⚠️ Source is not the most reliable

TPP View

Had Mateus Mane genuinely entertained a move to Manchester United, INEOS would likely have pursued it. He may not have as suggested.

Featured image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images

