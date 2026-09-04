Why Man United did not sign Nicolas Tagliafico after considering “secret deal” before deadline

Manchester United’s pursuit of a new left-back ultimately ended in disappointment this summer. The Red Devils spent much of the transfer window focusing on midfield reinforcements, signing Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, and Carlos Baleba.

The left-back position was also a priority for the English giants this summer, especially with Luke Shaw already on the wrong side of 30. The veteran full-back’s contract expires at the end of this season, further complicating matters for INEOS.

While the Englishman started every Premier League game last season, it was imperative to lay down succession plans for the future. Several emerging and established candidates were monitored for the role, including Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall, Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, and RB Leipzig’s David Raum.

Unfortunately, United failed to land any of their left-back targets and ended the summer without adding cover for Shaw to their squad. Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has now named a surprise candidate who was also eyed as an option for the job.

United considered Nicolas Tagliafico

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said that United considered Nicolas Tagliafico in the closing days of the summer transfer window but ultimately opted against the move. He said: “One secret deal that nobody knows about?”

“I can tell you that, for example, one of the players Manchester United considered at left back, because we know they were looking at left back, was also Nicolas Tagliafico.”

“Man United had Nicolas Tagliafico around the final days of the window as a possibility. Then they decided not to proceed for several reasons.”

“So it was an internal decision by United, it was not the player deciding or anyone else. So it was under consideration. Let’s say like this, alongside other names, Ian Maatsen and Alejandro Balde.”

Tagliafico only a stop-gap option

United already have an experienced left-back in Luke Shaw, who is on the wrong side of 30, so it is understandable why a move for Tagliafico failed to materialise. However, the Argentine did make a good case for himself at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he was assured at the left-back position.

The 34 year old started five of La Albiceleste’s eight games in the tournament, including the final, which they lost 1-0 to Spain after extra time. Tagliafico is highly experienced at club level, having also played under former United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

Last season, the Argentine registered three assists in 30 appearances across competitions for Lyon.

Nicolas Tagliafico Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Ligue 1 20 14 0 3 4 1 1 1,310' Europa League 8 7 0 0 2 1 0 560' Coupe de France 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 149' Total 30 23 0 3 7 2 1 2,019'

Tagliafico has entered the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants and would have represented an affordable option for United. However, INEOS cannot be blamed for ultimately abandoning the pursuit.

Final Thoughts

United have taken a gamble by not signing a new left-back this summer, and could be left to rue that decision as the season unfolds. However, it could also be a chance for a younger star like Harry Amass to seize the opportunity with both hands.

Featured image by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey via Getty Images