Home » Chido Obi: Willem II transfer chief reveals why club signed Man United prospect

Chido Obi: Willem II transfer chief reveals why club signed Man United prospect

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Chido Obi


Willem II technical director Freek Heerkens has revealed the club’s reasoning for signing Manchester United talent Chido Obi.

Obi joins Willem II

On deadline day, news broke that United and Willem II were in talks over a surprise loan transfer for Obi.

Obi experienced significant difficulty securing first-team minutes last season, owing to United’s exclusive involvement in the Premier League. He was consequently restricted to youth-level appearances, an arrangement that occasionally appeared to impede his developmental progress

Fabrizio Romano consequently confirmed that an agreement was struck for Obi to seal a temporary switch to the Eredivisie outfit.

He said on joining the club, “This is a great step in my career. I want to play as much as possible, gain experience, and develop myself further.”

“I will work hard for the team and hope to be able to be important.”

Willem II explain Obi call

Heerkens explained, “Chido is a young, talented striker who is at an important moment in his development. He has been able to develop in a top-level sports environment at Manchester United over the past few years and is now eager to gain experience.”

“We can help him with that, and the Eredivisie is an excellent platform for it. At the same time, with Chido, our squad is bringing in a striker whose qualities can be of value to the team.”

Both United and Obi will be hoping his spell in the Netherlands is a success, with the striker eager to return to Old Trafford and genuinely compete for a spot in Michael Carrick’s first-team plans.

Given the respective breakthroughs achieved by Alexander Isak and Benfica’s Vangelis Pavlidis during their time at Willem II, those at United will be optimistic that Obi can replicate their trajectory.

Isak, now at Liverpool, spent a season on loan at Willem II from Borussia Dortmund after struggling for regular minutes in the Bundesliga.

United are next in action on Sunday when they face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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