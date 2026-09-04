Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle opens up on Lewis Hall’s long-term future



Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle has shared his verdict on Lewis Hall’s long-term future at the club following Manchester United’s failed summer chase.

Hall interest

United ended the summer window without signing a left-back but they considered their options, with Hall believed to be the main man on the list.

Michael Carrick’s side registered their interest in the England international, only to be met with Newcastle’s firm stance that he was not for sale.

There were suggestions that Newcastle valued him at £70m.

United are expected to prioritise a left-back next summer amidst Luke Shaw’s physical decline and Hall could very well feature in their thinking once more.

Hall has made an impressive start to the season under Jaissle, with the German coach making it clear that he views the defender as a key part of his plans both for the present and the future.

Jaissle’s Hall stance

Jaissle told reporters, “For sure he will have interest [from other clubs] in the winter, like many other players.”

“Every window there will be interest for our players. We definitely count on him, he’s a player of huge, huge potential.”

He added, “He’s delivering at a high level already but we all know there’s much more to come and we’re really excited that he is a part of the team, hopefully in the long term.”

Jaissle’s comments are unlikely to deter United for now, with the club almost certain to continue monitoring Hall’s progress throughout the campaign.

Meanwhile, Carrick and his players return to action on Sunday when they go away to Everton.

Carrick will be hoping to make it two wins in two after last weekend’s triumph over Ipswich Town in front of the Old Trafford crowd.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images