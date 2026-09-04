Home » Official: Man United confirm Louie Bradbury has joined Stoke City

Official: Man United confirm Louie Bradbury has joined Stoke City

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Obi, Louie Bradbury and McEvoy


Manchester United have announced the permanent transfer of forward Louie Bradbury to Stoke City.

Bradbury leaves

A report covered by The Peoples Person on transfer deadline day indicated that Bradbury was on the brink of completing a move to Stoke.

Now, United have released a statement to confirm that the move has materialised.

A club communication partly reads, “Academy forward Louie Bradbury has agreed a move to Championship side Stoke City, subject to registration.”

“Everyone at Manchester United wishes Louie all the best with his next stage of his career.”

Bradbury came through the United academy after joining at Under-14 level, catching the eye at every stage of his development.

Last season, he scored eight Under-18 Premier League goals and also netted twice in Premier League 2 for the Under-21s. Bradbury only put pen to paper on his first professional contract with United as recently as 12 August.

Stoke’s reaction

Stoke say that Bradbury has signed a two-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months.

Academy director Jack Higgins said, “We are delighted to bring Louie to the club, adding to the crop of exciting strikers we have within the U18s and U21s.”

“Louie joins us at a good age to continue his development and thrive in our environment after some brilliant experiences with Manchester United during the past few years.”

“As with all players we recruit, a lot of work goes into gaining the necessary information from playing style to each individual’s background, as well as their technical and physical capabilities, and I must say a huge well done to Andrew Frost (Head of Academy Recruitment) and Muheez Muyi-Opaleye (Academy Recruitment Coordinator) for their work in recruiting Louie.”

Meanwhile, United return to action on Sunday when they go away to Everton.

Featured image Alex Livesey/Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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