What Man United are demanding for Leny Yoro as Amorim plots Milan reunion



Surprising transfer updates concerning Leny Yoro have been circulating this weekend.

Yesterday, The Peoples Person relayed a report suggesting that the young French centre-back was concerned about his situation at Manchester United.

The report claimed he was worried about his development and that a meeting would be held to discuss the matter.

Arsenal and PSG closely watching

Amid those concerns, it was suggested that Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain were on alert, ready to act if an opportunity to sign the 20-year-old arose.

No sooner had Red Devils supporters absorbed those claims than another bombshell emerged.

A reunion in Milan

While discussing AC Milan’s plans to sign a centre-back for their manager Ruben Amorim, Calciomercato noted:

“Another name in the stable of Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes, who manages Inácio and Gabriel, is that of Frenchman Leny Yoro, a 2005-born central defender from Manchester United. Acquired from Lille for €62 million in 2024 and favoured by Amorim given that he has already worked with him at Old Trafford.

“He is being valued at €50 million — a very high figure, but one that Gerry Cardinale has demonstrated, with the purchases of Gonçalo Ramos from PSG for €75 million and Diego Moreira from Strasbourg for €65 million including bonuses, that he is willing to pay for players deemed worthy of such outlays.”

Amorim wanting to raid United for Yoro will surely anger supporters, though not as much as the suggestion that the young centre-back is available for £42.5 million.

Yoro should command far more. Given his high ceiling, the glimpses of brilliance he has shown whenever he has played, especially this season, and the money the Red Devils paid for him, he should be going for a significantly higher fee.

But why should he be sold? Yoro can develop into a top Man United centre-back. Raw as he is, his technical level and defensive attributes clearly indicate that potential.

Indeed, if the Red Devils have learnt anything from Álvaro Carreras, James Garner and Dean Henderson, it is that patience would probably have turned them into key players at the club.

Yoro cannot be allowed to join that list of transfer regrets.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 3/10

Why?

⚠️ Given Yoro’s high ceiling and what United paid for him, the quoted asking price is laughable

⚠️ No reputable source suggests that Yoro or United are considering parting ways

TPP View

We believe this is mere speculation, probably capitalising on baseless rumours that Yoro is unsettled at Manchester United.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images

