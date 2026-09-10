Confirmed Man United XI vs Sabah FK: Benjamin Sesko, Leny Yoro start

Michael Carrick has made several changes to his Manchester United line-up for this evening’s return to Champions League action at Old Trafford. Azerbaijani side Sabah FK face the Red Devils in an 8pm kick-off.

The headline news is that Benjamin Sesko makes his first start up front as Carrick keeps one eye on fitness ahead of the tougher-on-paper match against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal.

Noussair Mazraoui comes into the team at right-back in place of Diogo Dalot.

Harry Maguire is also rested, with Leny Yoro taking his place.

Luke Shaw is another player to be replaced. There have been some rumours of an injury as he missed out on training on Wednesday. He is replaced by Patrick Dorgu.

Matthijs de Ligt has returned to training but is not named among the substitutes.

Midfield

The central midfield pair of Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans is unchanged from the match against Everton on Sunday.

Mason Mount needs minutes following his return from injury, and should get half an hour off the bench in the second half if circumstances allow.

Manuel Ugarte remains a long-term absentee. Carlos Baleba is on the comeback trail from injury and not ready to make his United debut following his arrival from Brighton.

Attack

Ben Sesko comes in up front. Bryan Mbeumo retains his place on the right wing, with Matheus Cunha switching to the left and Marcus Rashford dropping to the bench.

Amad is still out injured.

Substitutes

The substitute keepers are Karl Darlow and Dermot Mee. Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot and Ayden Heaven are joined by Harry Amass to complete the bench defence. Whether or not Shaw’s absence is significant remains to be seen.

Tyler Fletcher comes in as a midfield sub alongside Andrey Santos and Mount. Forward options are Rashford, Josh Zirkzee and Shea Lacey.

Presenting your Champions League Reds 📋❤️‍🔥 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 10, 2026

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