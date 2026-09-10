Fabrizio Romano says Man United making move for PL speedster next year is “serious possibility”

Manchester United were unable to take advantage of the exodus at Newcastle United during the summer.

Eddie Howe and his trusted players Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimarães all departed St James’ Park in the summer. It was widely reported that Lewis Hall was also open to leaving Newcastle amid interest from United, who were keen on bringing in a left-back.

However, United left it too late with Hall and by the time they approached Newcastle, the Magpies were in no mood to entertain the possibility of another major departure.

United did something similar back in 2022 when they made an offer for Antony late in August. Ajax had sold several players by that time and accordingly forced the Red Devils to pay €95 million for a relatively inexperienced winger.

INEOS showed more restraint than the previous hierarchy; still, they missed out on one of their key targets.

Lewis Hall agrees to renew Newcastle United contract

Lewis Hall is set to sign a new long-term contract with Newcastle United after making a promising start under new manager Matthias Jaissle.

It has been suggested that Hall’s new contract will not include a release clause, making it very difficult for his suitors to secure his signature next summer or even beyond that.

This has naturally raised question marks over United’s pursuit as early this month The Athletic reported that the Red Devils did not move to sign another left-back of major profile to keep the path clear for Hall in future.

Manchester United expected to remain in the hunt for Lewis Hall

Now Fabrizio Romano has provided more clarity on the situation and Manchester United’s interest in the Newcastle speedster.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said that the message coming out of Newcastle is that there is not going to be any release clause for United before suggesting that development may not do too much to deter the Mancunians from making another attempt in the near future.

“Then if you ask me, ‘Do you expect Man United to return for Lewis Hall in summer 2027?’ I think it’s a serious possibility because Man United love the player,” Romano stated.

“Man United already wanted him strongly a few weeks ago and so to see Man United returning for Lewis Hall is realistic but at the same time Newcastle get a new deal done.”

Given Hall’s decision to extend his contract at Newcastle and INEOS’s reluctance to pay a premium for their preferred targets, it would be best for Jason Wilcox to move on and explore other options before the next window.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Lewis Hall widely believed to be United’s priority target

✅ The player fits United’s tactical profile

⚠️ Newcastle in total control of the situation

TPP view

We believe United’s interest in Hall is genuine, but it is too early to predict their strategy for next year.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images