Manchester United are considering taking a gamble on another young Bundesliga striker.

The Red Devils signed Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig last summer. The 23-year-old Slovenian has shown glimpses of promise at Old Trafford but he is yet to establish himself as one of the undisputed starters at the club.

United wanted to sign another striker over the summer and have now been linked with Christian Kofane.

Manchester United eyeing Christian Kofane

Bayer Leverkusen signed Christian Kofane from Albacete last year and have been trying to extend his contract beyond 2029 after a promising start in Germany.

According to Sport Bild (via Bulinews), talks between the 20-year-old and Leverkusen have hit a stumbling block amid interest from Europe’s biggest clubs.

It is understood that Arsenal have been in contact with the striker’s management since the spring, and Manchester United have also made contact recently.

Still, it is suggested that Kofane has not put contract talks on hold because he wants to leave the Bundesliga giants. He remains willing to sign a new deal, but perhaps on different terms.

It is claimed that Kofane informally shared details of the contract negotiated by his agency, Afrosport, with other representatives, whose response was that there was room for a better deal. In particular, the issue is with the signing bonus.

The Cameroon international has scored three goals in six appearances across all competitions so far this term.

Joshua Zirkzee facing uncertain future at Manchester United

Any move for a new striker at United is likely to hinge on the future of Joshua Zirkzee.

The Dutchman was the subject of a late bid from Everton in the summer, but United decided against parting ways with him as they were left with little time to find a replacement.

Ahead of January, Zirkzee is reportedly attracting interest from AC Milan.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ United have previously been linked with Kofane

✅ Excellent source when it comes to German football

⚠️ INEOS would be better off signing an experienced striker

TPP view

United may be keeping tabs on Kofane, but it’s unclear whether they intend to step up the interest.

Featured image by Pau Barrena via Getty Images