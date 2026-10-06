Given Luke Shaw’s injury struggles and inconsistent form, Michael Carrick had urged INEOS to address the glaring lack of quality at left-back during the summer transfer window.

However, the co-owners’ focus on revamping the midfield first meant that a move for Lewis Hall did not materialise.

The Red Devils plan to go back for the English international next summer, but reports of Newcastle United already agreeing a new contract with the 22-year-old could make the move pointless.

This is why the 20-time English league champions are keeping an eye on alternatives, with David Raum and Alejandro Balde among the names on their radar.

United have not given up hope of landing Myles Lewis-Skelly

A low-cost alternative such as Peyton Miller or promoting academy graduate Harry Amass could emerge as unlikely solutions, but Carrick is likely to push for more.

Given INEOS’ preference for Premier League-proven options, Sky Sports reporter Danyal Khan has revealed that Myles Lewis-Skelly remains a potential target.

“I think they are focused on next summer; Lewis Hall is still very much top [of the list]. I wouldn’t discount Myles Lewis-Skelly, even before the summer, he was someone they really like.

“Lewis Skelly’s situation next summer, depending on how much he plays this season, will be interesting to keep an eye on.”

A lot will depend on Arsenal

There were talks of a summer move, but Mikel Arteta increasingly turned to the 20-year-old during the business end of last season, and as a result, Arsenal refused to do business.

The England international began the new season strongly, starting in six games across all competitions already.

However, should his minutes reduce as time wears on, and with the Gunners looking to move players on, a potential opportunity could open up.

The fact that Myles Lewis-Skelly is equally adept in midfield is a bonus for United, given the current struggles in the engine room.

It will be interesting to see whether the opportunity presents itself next summer and how United react to it.

Feature image Clive Mason via Getty Images