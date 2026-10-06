Manchester United’s obvious need for a new left-back is clear to everyone, but the club could be forced to cast their net wide to find the perfect solution.

Luke Shaw may have started every Premier League game last season, but his injury troubles have flared up again this season, with the Englishman missing three games already.

Michael Carrick always knew it would be a risk to rely solely on the 31-year-old, and INEOS’ single-minded focus on the midfield revamp could prove costly.

United’s defence has been a shambles, and the co-owners are scrambling to correct their mistake by signing a left-back as early as January.

United’s left-back search has taken them to the MLS

Lewis Hall remains the dream target but his signature could be slipping away if reports of a new deal with Newcastle are true.

David Raum and Alejandro Balde are potential options, but as a backup, Harry Amass is also likely to stay put despite the Carrington graduate being close to a departure this past summer.

It is well known that INEOS prefer signing diamonds in the rough, and TEAMtalk have revealed that the club have sent scouts to watch a wonderkid in action for the United States.

Despite being only 18, Peyton Miller has caught the attention of multiple Premier League sides with his energetic displays for New England Revolution.

Peyton Miller has impressed one and all

Last season, the Connecticut-born player registered seven goals and four assists in the MLS, which eventually caught Mauricio Pochettino’s eye.

Primarily a left-back, Peyton Miller has been used to devastating effect on either flank by his club, which demonstrates his versatility.

“Arsenal and Liverpool are among a host of Premier League clubs tracking newly-capped USA star Peyton Miller, and with the player’s thoughts on making an eye-catching move very much clear, TEAMtalk can reveal.

“TEAMtalk can reveal that Chelsea were among the clubs present in Arizona to watch Miller make his international bow. Manchester City and Manchester United were also represented, while Barcelona were in attendance and have already done work on the highly-rated defender.”

It will not be easy to sign Peyton Miller

The report further makes clear that New England have no desire to part ways with the US international as he has a deal at the Gillette Stadium until 2029.

The “game-changer” himself is happy at his current home, but given his rapid rise, it is only a matter of time before someone from Europe comes knocking. Whether it will be United, only time will tell.

Feature image Jonathan Bachman via Getty Images