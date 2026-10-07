Manchester United may have invested over £150 million in their midfield this summer, but further reinforcements in the position cannot be entirely ruled out. One player who remains linked to Old Trafford is Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, who was also in demand over the summer.

While the Englishman ended up staying at the Vitality Stadium, he is expected to take the next step in 2027. Scott enjoyed a good start to the new season, registering one goal and two assists in six appearances across competitions, all of which have been starts.

Alex Scott Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 5 5 1 1 1 - 447' UEFA Europa League 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 6 6 1 2 1 - 537'

The 23-year-old was called up to the England squad by Thomas Tuchel for the UEFA Nations League games, but picked up a thigh injury that is likely to keep him out of action until December. With his contract due to expire in 2028, the Cherries are keen to tie the Englishman down to a new deal.

However, Scott’s injury could prompt suitors to turn to alternative targets at the turn of the year. Journalist Ben Jacobs has now provided an update on the player’s situation.

January transfer unlikely

In his latest GIVEMESPORT Newsletter, Jacobs insisted that Scott’s future is likely to dominate headlines next year. He said: “Scott’s future for 2027 is going to be a big talking point. Bournemouth’s perspective is clear: that they don’t want to sell in January, much like they didn’t want to sell over the summer.”

The report adds that Chelsea could try to prise the Englishman away in January as a possible replacement for Enzo Fernandez, with The Peoples Person previously naming the Blues as the frontrunners in the race. However, Bournemouth are determined to keep hold of their star until at least the summer.

Bournemouth likely to demand £100 million for Scott

Jacobs went on to point out that while Bournemouth put an £80 million price tag on Scott this summer, they are likely to demand a lot more to let him go next year. He continued: “Although true to my knowledge that maybe internally, there was this number, that Scott was worth about £80million, that’s not the same as saying they would have accepted an £80million bid, because you take that market valuation and then you look at all the other deals and the fact the club doesn’t want to sell.”

“The likelihood is that, to start a conversation with Bournemouth, they would have wanted £100million or more.”

“And even then, Bill Foley still might have turned a bit of that magnitude down because Bournemouth’s perspective is essentially that they’ve got European football, the project is moving in a very promising direction, and they’ve got a new manager in Marco Rose that the club wanted to back.”

United remain in the race

Jacobs insisted that Scott will not be short of suitors next year, naming Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and even United as possible destinations. He continued: “Chelsea are expected to be one of the clubs, Liverpool as well, although they also like Manu Kone and Lamine Camara. Then you have some other clubs, such as Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal. Arsenal could still be in the market for another midfielder in summer 2027.”

“And the same could even be said for Manchester United, although naturally Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos have all arrived at the football club, so Manchester United seemingly well covered, but you can never say never, especially if Bruno Fernandes, for example, was to depart in summer 2027.”

“So there’s probably going to be a mad race, particularly from Premier League clubs for Alex Scott. I also heard that Bayern Munich are another club that appreciate the Bournemouth midfielder, but it would be difficult to do anything mid-season.”

Final Thoughts

With Kobbie Mainoo and Baleba in the squad and the talented Jim Thwaites knocking on the door, one does wonder if United need to spend £100 million on Scott. Instead, INEOS should focus on reinforcing the defence and striker departments in 2027.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Ben Jacobs has a decent track record with United news.

⚠️ United already invested over £150 million in the midfielder this year

TPP view

We believe that while United could be monitoring Alex Scott, it is too early to infer if they will actually make a move for him.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images