Home » “The most important thing…”: Man United ace fires message after worrying setback

“The most important thing…”: Man United ace fires message after worrying setback

Benjamin Sesko has confirmed his withdrawal from international duty

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Benjamin Sesko


Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko has sent a message after sustaining an injury.

Withdrawal

On Monday, United released a statement confirming that Sesko had withdrawn from international duty with Slovenia due to an injury.

Sesko missed United’s 1-1 draw with Fulham last weekend. Speaking at his post-match press conference, Michael Carrick revealed that the player had picked up an issue and was set to undergo assessments by the club’s medical staff.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Sesko’s injury is likely a recurrence of the shin issue that ruled him out late last season and in pre-season. There are concerns that the problem could be serious, although a definitive update from the club is still pending.

Sesko has since released a statement announcing that his current focus is on recovering.

He also stressed that while at home, he will be his country’s biggest supporter during the current international break.

Sesko’s statement

The United star’s statement reads, “I am very sorry that I will have to miss the next matches of the national team.”

“I have always played for Slovenia and will always play with heart and pride. The most important thing now is to fully dedicate myself to recovery.”

“I am already working on getting back on the field as soon as possible and helping the national team and the club again.”

He added, “I believe in our boys and I am sure that they will show the team spirit that has always adorned us this time.”

“I can’t wait to be able to wear the jersey with the national emblem again and, until then, I will be Slovenia’s biggest fan.”

Sesko story

(Photo courtesy of Benjamin Sesko’s instagram)

Sesko has already netted twice this season, in the Premier League against Everton and in the Champions League victory over Sabah FK at Old Trafford.

Featured image by George Wood via Getty Images


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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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