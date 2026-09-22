“The most important thing…”: Man United ace fires message after worrying setback



Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko has sent a message after sustaining an injury.

Withdrawal

On Monday, United released a statement confirming that Sesko had withdrawn from international duty with Slovenia due to an injury.

Sesko missed United’s 1-1 draw with Fulham last weekend. Speaking at his post-match press conference, Michael Carrick revealed that the player had picked up an issue and was set to undergo assessments by the club’s medical staff.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Sesko’s injury is likely a recurrence of the shin issue that ruled him out late last season and in pre-season. There are concerns that the problem could be serious, although a definitive update from the club is still pending.

Sesko has since released a statement announcing that his current focus is on recovering.

He also stressed that while at home, he will be his country’s biggest supporter during the current international break.

Sesko’s statement

The United star’s statement reads, “I am very sorry that I will have to miss the next matches of the national team.”

“I have always played for Slovenia and will always play with heart and pride. The most important thing now is to fully dedicate myself to recovery.”

“I am already working on getting back on the field as soon as possible and helping the national team and the club again.”

He added, “I believe in our boys and I am sure that they will show the team spirit that has always adorned us this time.”

“I can’t wait to be able to wear the jersey with the national emblem again and, until then, I will be Slovenia’s biggest fan.”

(Photo courtesy of Benjamin Sesko’s instagram)

Sesko has already netted twice this season, in the Premier League against Everton and in the Champions League victory over Sabah FK at Old Trafford.

Featured image by George Wood via Getty Images